With the Rays taking batting practice against Sale’s fastball, the notion of the Red Sox returning to Fenway in anything but a 2-0 hole in the best-of-five American League Division Series against Tampa Bay seemed unimaginable. And then Houck Happened.

When Chris Sale walked off the mound at the end of the first inning, a Red Sox defeat seemed all but guaranteed. There had been 21 prior instances of a pitcher lasting just one inning or less while allowing five runs or more in a playoff game. Teams were 1-20 under such circumstances.

Rookie righthander Tanner Houck delivered an epic relief performance that added to a remarkable week of season-saving situations. After five perfect innings against the Nationals in a start on Saturday and a perfect frame of relief against the Yankees in Tuesday’s Wild Card Game, Houck retired the first 11 batters he faced — in the process, stretching his perfect-innings run to 9 2/3 innings — to kick off an eventual five innings of capital-R relief that stabilized the game in an eventual 14-6 Red Sox victory.

Tanner Houck settled the Sox down in a big way on Friday. Mike Ehrmann/Getty

“What happened, I think, was Tanner Houck,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said of the game’s transformation. “He was really tough. … He came in and did a tremendous job for them.”

Houck finally gave up a hit with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning — a bouncer up the middle by Wander Franco. It ended a stretch of 30 consecutive batters he’d retired (dating to a relief outing against the Orioles last week), the longest by a Red Sox since Koji Uehara (37 batters) in 2013.

One inning later, he yielded a solo homer to Ji-Man Choi. But by that point, it simply trimmed what was a relatively comfortable — and soon-to-balloon — Red Sox lead. Houck finished the sixth without further incident to conclude a five-inning, two-hit, one-run outing in which he struck out five and didn’t walk anyone.

“It truly is just a surreal night of being able to put things fully together and continuing to pitch well and helping the team in every facet I can,” said Houck. “I’ve felt really locked in the last few outings with everything.”

Houck joined Nate Eovaldi in Game 3 of the 2018 World Series (6 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, in the memorable 17-inning Red Sox loss to the Dodgers) and Pedro Martinez in Game 5 of the 1999 ALDS (five perfect innings in a memorable clincher) as the only Red Sox relievers in the last 100 years to log outings of at least five innings.

The righthander — whose delivery and slider have led to suggestions that he is a near mirror image of Sale — displayed an electric four-pitch that achieved a complete reversal from Sale’s faceplant. With the Sox desperate for a toehold, Houck provided just that.

Tanner Houck's sparkling relief outing let put the Sox offense in position to notch a tide-turning win. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty

His 1-2-3 second inning restored order. After the Red Sox plated a pair of runs in the top of the third, Houck struck out the side in the bottom of the inning. Another 1-2-3 fourth bought time for the Sox to erupt for four runs in the top of the fifth, after which the offense ran up the score to cruise to a startlingly comfortable win.

The 2017 first-rounder leaned heavily on his sweeping slider, which he complemented chiefly with an elevated mid-90s four-seam fastball. Yet his other two pitches — an anvil of a low-90s two-seamer that he threw nine times, resulting in five swings-and-misses, and splitter — allowed him to complete two full turns of excellence against the explosive Tampa Bay lineup.

Over 61 pitches, Houck continued to show the mix of a quality big league starter. He has the versatility of weapons to attack lefties and righties. He’s earned the Sox’ trust in all manner of situations.

“What he has done this week has been amazing,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “And, you know, he has grown. He is getting better and better and better.”

Sale, meanwhile, is sputtering. The lefthander’s changeup has been dreadfully ineffective since his return from Tommy John surgery, and with Rays hitters sitting on his fastball, the low- to mid-90s offering played as a hit-me offering for righties, including Jordan Luplow, who blasted a grand slam on a heater above the zone.

Sale has allowed 10 runs in his last 3 2/3 innings.

“We count on this guy,” insisted Cora. “He is going to be a big part of what we’re trying to accomplish, and we’ll get him right. We’ll get him right.”

That’s the team’s hope, at least. But it’s far from a guarantee for a pitcher working back from Tommy John surgery. And at this point, it’s hard to imagine the team trusting Sale — or, for that matter, anyone else — over Houck with a Game 5 start on four days’ rest, should the series get that far.

That mere notion is startling. Houck has created options for the Sox that have long been beyond the team’s reach. The Sox endured a decade-long drought in developing homegrown starters. Now, it appears they have one in Houck — a righthander who is ready for the postseason stage.

“I live for those moments where you’re in a different stadium, people yelling at you, all that stuff. I love that environment, and I love going out there and competing with my brothers,” said Houck. “I remember growing up as a kid and just dreaming about pitching in games like these and just pitching in moments like that. So having that moment become real, I was like, all right, let me take a step back, let me soak this in, but then let’s get to work.”

