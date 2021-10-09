Langford started and scored 13 points and Williams was Boston’s first sub off the bench and scored 12. Jayson Tatum had 20 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists in 28 minutes to lead Boston. Guard Dennis Schröder was sidelined because of a knee contusion.

On Saturday night, third-year players Romeo Langford and Grant Williams stepped in and had productive nights, helping the Celtics to a 113-111 preseason win over the Raptors at TD Garden.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is out for the rest of the preseason after testing positive for COVID-19 Friday. His place in Boston’s rotation is secure, of course, but his absence over these 10 days will create new opportunities for others to either audition for playing time or even show that they deserve a spot on the roster.

Advertisement

After the game had turned into a battle of backups, the Celtics held an 8-point lead with 1:25 left before the Raptors charged back and tied the score at 109 with 43.9 seconds to play on a Sam Dekker 3-pointer.

But the Celtics moved back in front with a pair of Juancho Hernangomez free throws with 7.4 seconds left. After a timeout, Toronto’s Isaac Bonga missed a 3-pointer from the left arc and Delano Banton’s tip-in attempt was off, giving Boston the win.

Observations from the game:

▪ Langford had some promising moments in the first half. He attacked from the corners twice early, and even though one drive ended with a turnover the Celtics had to be pleased with his aggressiveness. Moments later he drilled an open 3-pointer. Midway through the second quarter he had a strong drive and hung in the air for a moment before a solid finish before adding another 3-pointer.

Langford scored 10 points before halftime. He reached double figures in scoring just twice during his first two injury-filled seasons. He said last week he’s fully healthy and ready for a productive year.

Advertisement

▪ The Celtics were really moving the ball in the first quarter, often starting the offense in the post before spraying passes around the perimeter for open 3-pointers. Seven of Boston’s first nine shots attempts came from beyond the arc, and they were mostly unguarded. The Celtics had assists on their first five baskets.

▪ Al Horford, who reentered the starting lineup after coming off the bench Monday, continues to look spry and refreshed after sitting out most of last season with the Thunder. On one second-quarter play he held his ground defending Fred VanVleet at the top of the key before blocking his 3-point attempt and beating everyone else upcourt to finish the play with a slam. Horford was also 4 for 4 on 3-pointers through the first three quarters, displaying his new, quicker release with good results.

▪ Tatum missed his first four shots and was held without a field goal before hitting a jumper with five minutes left in the first half. He looked over to the bench afterward in an it’s-about-time kind of way. But Tatum, who drew extra attention from the Raptors with Brown out, impacted the offense in other ways, with six first-half assists. Ime Udoka has stressed the importance of Tatum elevating his game as a playmaker this year. This was one small step.

▪ The Celtics were mostly coasting in the first half until some turnovers and defensive lapses turned the end into a bit of a mess. Boston held an 11-point lead before the Raptors erupted for 26 points over the final 4:33 to take a 59-57 lead to the break. Preseason results don’t matter much, but with regular rotation players on the floor the Celtics were outscored in both games this week, playing at home against teams that are not expected to make the playoffs.

Advertisement

▪ Late in the first quarter Raptors coach Nick Nurse challenged a blocking foul on a Josh Richardson 3-point play. He lost the challenge, but the larger point is that preseason challenges should be banned.





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.