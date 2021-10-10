Kardashian West clarified that she is so much more than the superficial glitz and glamour that everyone sees from the hair, makeup, and clothes. Moving on to rib her family, she bluntly stated that she is happy that no one can call her a golddigger. “Honestly, I’m not even sure how you become one,” she said. “So I asked my mom’s boyfriend, Corey [Gamble].”

The 40-year-old star of “Keeping up with the Kardashians” jumped right in and made light of her sex tape that surfaced in the early 2000s, saying “I’m surprised to see me here, too. I haven’t had a movie premiere in a really long time.”

Kim Kardashian West strutted onto the “Saturday Night Live” stage wearing a vibrant pink catsuit and proceeded to deliver a biting, funny monologue focused intently on herself, her family, and taking head-on the tabloid-inspired fame that comes from being America’s most prominent reality star.

The monologue also paid homage to her late father, Robert Kardashian, a successful lawyer who represented O.J. Simpson in the former NFL star’s 1995 murder trial.

Kardashian West also tackled her recent, high-profile separation from husband Kanye West. After seven years together, Kardashian West filed for divorce from the rapper. In her commentary, she praised West as a musical genius and gave the audience the real reason they split despite his wealth, talent, and the four children they have together: “When I divorce him, you have to know it came down to one thing: his personality.”

Throughout the show, the jokes revolved around Kardashian West’s well-known celebrity persona.

In another skit, called “The Switch,” Kardashian West and comedian Aidy Bryant traded lives for 24 hours because Kardashian West wanted to have one day as an average person. The entertaining scene also included cameos from Kardashian West’s mom, Kris Jenner, and sister Khloe Kardashian.

Kardashian West then mocked another reality show, “The Bachelorette.” Wearing a yellow gown, she called up each contestant to give them a token of appreciation. The crowd was laughing hysterically to see that the bachelors weren’t everyday people but other celebrities. The list included: John Cena, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Chace Crawford, Jesse Williams, and Blake Griffin, who dated her sister, Kendall Jenner. And, of course, with a twist, the scene also included real-life bachelor Tyler Cameron.

Viewers also jammed out to musical guest Halsey, who is no stranger to the SNL stage, making her fourth appearance.

Next week, the host is scheduled to be actor Rami Malek, and rapper Young Thug will perform.

