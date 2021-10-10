That’s the case with Intarcia Therapeutics, founded in 1995. The Boston company is hanging on by a thread and wrangling with the Food and Drug Administration over unfavorable decisions that derailed its only product, an implantable drug delivery device for people with Type 2 diabetes.

But things become much quieter when unicorns lose that $1 billion valuation, lay off employees, and struggle to get a product to market.

There’s lots of fanfare when a startup company becomes a “unicorn,” with investors agreeing that its business is worth $1 billion or more. Many of these businesses — like Lyft, Pinterest, or Airbnb — fly toward an eventual stock market listing.

Just a few years ago, Intarcia and a Cambridge company you may have heard of ― Moderna ― were among the first unicorn companies in the life sciences sector. Intarcia planned to use a matchstick-size metal device, inserted under a patient’s skin to deliver six months’ worth of a drug that reduces sugar levels in the blood, exenatide. The company’s device, which it dubbed Medici, would eliminate the need for diabetics to inject themselves or take pills on a daily or weekly basis.

A photo of Intarcia's implantable metal device for people with Type 2 diabetes.

The Medici system could also potentially be used to deliver other types of drugs. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation put $63 million into the company in 2016, in the hopes that the system could be used in Africa for drugs that prevent HIV infections. In a piece written for Time magazine two years later, Bill Gates name-checked the company in a list of “six innovations that could change the world.” (Also on that list: mRNA vaccines.)

Others hyped Intarcia’s potential, too. “Investors believe Intarcia’s drug-delivery system could upend the $55 billion worldwide market for treating diabetes,” wrote CNBC, which included the company on a list of 50 “disruptors.” A headline in Fortune Magazine touted a “final venture capital round” in 2016 before the company’s initial public offering. And the company itself talked about a target date of early 2017 for a product launch.

But none of that happened. Instead, in the fall of 2017, the FDA notified the company that Intarcia’s manufacturing facility in California wasn’t up to snuff — and that the agency worried about microbial contamination. Intarcia put out a press release saying that it was getting “constructive guidance” from the FDA on addressing all the issues and was on “a clear path to move forward.” In early 2018, the company laid off 60 employees.

Intarcia’s second attempt to win approval from the FDA to sell the product, filed in 2019, didn’t fare better. This time, the agency highlighted what it saw as troubling data from clinical trials with patients, including a higher rate of kidney damage, and cardiovascular events such as strokes and heart attacks. The FDA also was concerned that the device was not delivering a consistent dose of the drug on a day-to-day basis, and that many of the problems with the manufacturing facility still hadn’t been sufficiently addressed. The second rejection letter from the FDA came just before the pandemic shut down many workplaces in the United States, on March 9, 2020.

Since then, Intarcia CEO Kurt Graves has been doggedly trying to find a route to a better outcome. “We fundamentally don’t believe the assertions made about why the product isn’t approved are accurate,” he said. In early September, the FDA published a document summarizing all those assertions, and Intarcia has two months to make a case about why it deserves a kind of appeal hearing. It’s a “rarely used” tactic, Graves said, “a form of scientific, fact-based appeal at the FDA commissioner level.” Part of the process involves filing letters of support with the FDA — which have come from scientific experts, patients who took part in Intarcia’s clinical trial, and the American Diabetes Association. Graves said the company will submit its own document “factually rebutting each point from the FDA” by the end of the month. If the company can persuade the FDA that there are substantial factual issues that need to be addressed, it will get a hearing.

Greg Martin, a Boston-based medical device consultant who has not been involved with Intarcia, says the company has bumped into three challenges. The first is that it combines a medical device ― the small titanium tube ― with a drug, creating what is called “a combination product,” and those two things need to work perfectly together. “The second is that it’s a long-term implant, and the third is that they’re treating Type 2 diabetes,” Martin said. There already are many other treatment options on the market, so the agency considers the risks and rewards of new products carefully.

Martin also believes the FDA’s concerns about kidney damage in the trial may be difficult to move past: The agency may not even want Intarcia to conduct another clinical trial and gather more data because of the potential to harm patients, he said.

At one point, the company was worth more than $5 billion. That lofty valuation “was primarily driven by the fact that the opportunity was so big,” said Purnanand Sarma, a medical device entrepreneur in Carlisle. “Even if you get 5 or 10 percent of the market” for treating Type 2 diabetics, that could create enormous revenues, Sarma said.

Over the course of the pandemic, investors have been forced to come to terms with the reality that Intarcia, if it fails in its last-ditch efforts with the FDA, will have spent all its money developing a device that cannot be sold — at least in the United States.

That has led some of Intarcia’s past investors to write down the value of their investments quite drastically. A Chinese venture capital group, Lucion, concluded that its stake in Intarcia was worth nothing last year, according to news reports. In August filings, Fidelity Investments, another Intarcia investor, reported that the shares in Intarcia that it holds in its Contrafund mutual fund were worth about $21. (Yes, you read that correctly.) Four years ago, according to a 2017 filing, the same mutual fund valued those shares at $126 million.

Earlier this year, the company laid off 49 employees at its Hayward, Calif., manufacturing facility and held an auction to sell the equipment. The auction announcement read like an obituary: “With over $1.75 billion in venture capital investments, Intarcia developed innovative therapies utilizing a proprietary delivery system.” Its office space in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood is currently on the market as a sublease.

Intarcia is still alive, though Graves wouldn’t answer questions about how many people still work for it. (The company once employed at least 300.) Intarcia’s former chief scientific officer, Andrew Young, who left in December, says that while the company works with several outside consultants, “I don’t know if there are any full-time employees,” other than Graves.

Graves remains hopeful that, if he manages to get a favorable response from the FDA, he could somehow spin the company back up. He says that he has been focused on the same goal for 15 years: getting the Medici implant to “patients that will benefit from it.” Some of them have written letters to the FDA explaining that the device was the best way they’ve yet found to control their diabetes. “We all feel it’s important to see this through,” Graves said.

