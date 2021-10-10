Marie Laure Depestre wandered away from her home near Decelle Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from Randolph police.

Randolph police are searching for an 86-year-old woman who has been missing overnight, the department said Sunday evening.

Depestre has memory loss, the statement said, and has gone missing in the past. Police have been using K-9 units to search for her.

She was last seen wearing a “distinctive, two-toned, yellow, v-neck sweater,” black pants, and black slide sandals, police said. Depestre speaks Haitian Creole and may be wearing glasses, the statement said.

Randolph police ask anyone with information to call 781-963-1212.

