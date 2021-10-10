A pedestrian was struck by an Amtrak train near Providence Sunday morning, delaying service on the company’s Northeast Regional route by as much as three hours, officials said.
Train 195 was just west of Providence around 7:30 a.m. when it “made contact with a trespasser on the track,” according to Christina Leeds, a company spokeswoman. She did not indicate if the incident was fatal.
None of the train’s crew and passengers were injured, she said. They were transferred to nearby train 99 and resumed travel after a delay of around three hours. Passengers on train 99 experienced a one-and-a-half-hour setback, Leeds said.
No other information was immediately available.
