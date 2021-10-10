Boston police have identified a 50-year-old Boston man as the victim of a Thursday night fatal stabbing in Mattapan.

Robert Boggs was found suffering from a stab wound in the area of Harvard Street after police responded to a report of a person stabbed around 11:19 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement Sunday from Boston police. Boggs was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made, according to the statement.