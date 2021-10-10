Boston police have identified a 50-year-old Boston man as the victim of a Thursday night fatal stabbing in Mattapan.
Robert Boggs was found suffering from a stab wound in the area of Harvard Street after police responded to a report of a person stabbed around 11:19 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement Sunday from Boston police. Boggs was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
No arrests have been made, according to the statement.
The death marks Boston’s 34th homicide this year. As of Oct. 8 last year, 47 homicides had been reported, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the department’s chief spokesman.
Advertisement
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.