Two people were taken to a hospital, including a male passenger with life-threatening injuries, after their Range Rover crashed into a tree in Mashpee Saturday night, police said.
The two were traveling eastbound in a black Range Rover on Great Oak Road in the area of Quinns Way when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, which caused them to lose control and strike a tree at about 10:23 p.m., Mashpee police said in a statement.
The male passenger was taken to Falmouth Hospital and was then flown to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries, the statement said. The driver was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth with non-life-threatening injuries.
Advertisement
The Range Rover sustained heavy damage on the passenger’s side, the statement said. The crash is under investigation.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.