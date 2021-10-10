Two people were taken to a hospital, including a male passenger with life-threatening injuries, after their Range Rover crashed into a tree in Mashpee Saturday night, police said.

The two were traveling eastbound in a black Range Rover on Great Oak Road in the area of Quinns Way when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, which caused them to lose control and strike a tree at about 10:23 p.m., Mashpee police said in a statement.