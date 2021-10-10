A 69-year-old man died Sunday after he was pulled from Lake Winnipesaukee while diving with a group near Diamond Island in Gilford, N.H., New Hampshire State Police said.
Marine Patrol was called at 10:16 a.m. to the area, where four divers were in the water when one became unresponsive, State Police said in a statement. The man was brought to the surface by a fellow diver and, with the help of a good Samaritan, was pulled out of the water awaiting support from Marine Patrol, according to the statement.
State Police said Marine Patrol Supervisor David Jones and the man’s diving partner administered CPR while the man was taken to shore, where he was met by first-responders from several area fire departments, including those of Gilford, Laconia, Meredith, and Alton.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said.
State Police are continuing to investigate but said foul play is not suspected. The victim’s name was not released, pending notification of his family, State Police said.
