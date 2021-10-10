“I’d like to see people come together, to unify, to understand what this statue means to us,” Narragansett tribal elder Bella Noka told the Globe. “If it’s taken down, it’s not hurting them, but it does offend us. It hurts the core of us.”

The group Native Green is inviting community members and government officials to gather from noon to 4 p.m. Monday at the Pawtucket Veterans Memorial Park, near City Hall and across the street from the recently erected statue of the white settler, for whom the Blackstone Valley and Blackstone River are named.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Members of the Narragansett Indian tribe and other advocates will rally on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, demanding the removal of a statue of the Rev. William Blackstone, the first English settler in what is now Rhode Island.

Noka said the statue of Blackstone, who owned 200 acres, is a constant reminder of the land taken from the Narragansett tribe. And Native Green said the statue will stand as a reminder of “the Doctrine of Discovery that fueled the land-stealing and slaughter of our Indigenous People.”

“This is the Doctrine of Discovery, and later Manifest Destiny,” Native Green steering committee member Cristina Cabrera said. “This is the narrative behind colonizers — that this colonizing force on this land was driven by God, sanctioned by God, that they were entitled to these lands, and they held little to no regard for the existing culture, the aboriginal peoples.”

But Robert Billington, president and chief executive of the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, said: “We don’t know him as a colonizer. We have been doing research and not finding him to be anything other than this odd loner that found his way here.”

Billington noted that Blackstone is considered the first white settler in what is now Rhode Island, arriving before Roger Williams, Rhode Island’s founder. But he said he has seen no evidence that the minister tried to organize colonists against Native Americans. “From what we are reading, he lived peacefully,” he said.

If research unearths negative information about Blackstone, that should be presented to the public, too, Billington said. He said the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council is supporting the project that includes the statue because it helps educate people about the region, “and that is what we are chartered to do.”

“To whitewash a story or clean up a story — that is not what we are engaged to do,” Billington said. “So if there is any truth about Blackstone in a negative light, we will tell that story. The great thing about the sculpture is the intent is to inspire questions and wonder and stories. Whether it’s a good story, a bad story, an ugly story, it’s going to be told.”

The 14-foot stainless steel statue was erected in August, depicting Blackstone riding a bull while reading a book. According to the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame, Blackstone owned an “extensive library,” and “the eccentric cleric sometimes visited Providence for supplies, books, and other necessities, traveling to and fro perched on the back of a large white bull.”

The statue’s concept began taking shape more than five years ago with a discussion between Pawtucket businessmen Louis Yip and Sunny Ng and designer Morris Nathanson, according to The Valley Breeze newspaper. Yip and Ng paid about $40,000 for the statue, which was created by Peruvian-born Rhode Island sculptor Peruko Ccopacatty, and it is on land owned by Yip and Ng.

Critics are objecting not only to the statue but also to the city’s decision to spend $1.8 million in federal Community Development Block Grant funds to improve the area around it.

Emily Rizzo, spokeswoman for Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien, said the city was not involved in choosing the statue, and she said work on the surrounding area, which hasn’t been completed, represents an extension of the Blackstone River Bikeway and will provide greater public access to the Blackstone River.

But Cabrera questioned the decision to spend a significant amount of federal funds for this kind of work when the community is grappling with the pandemic and has an urgent need for housing and other services. She said the public was not given an adequate opportunity to provide input, and she said the application for federal funding did not mention the statue.

“So here money is being given to the city with the intent of supporting outdoor activities, the bike path, but under-girding all of this is a political statement,” Cabrera said. “This is a public statement in downtown Pawtucket, at a crucial intersection. It’s on private property, but it’s on a public corner — not in someone’s backyard where no one sees it.”

Grebien issued a statement on Friday, saying he met with the Native Green group to hear their concerns.

“They stated that they felt the city’s involvement and the process was not transparent or public,” he said. “The city believes the process was followed. We are in the final stages of bringing in an outside attorney to assess the documents and process related to the project to ensure transparency and create a trust that the process was followed.”

Meanwhile, Grebien said, “The city has been working with the Native Green group to support the Indigenous People’s Day event to make sure their event at the Veterans Amphitheater is successful.”

Blackstone was a priest in the Church of England, the precursor to the Episcopal Church in America.

But the Rt. Rev. W. Nicholas Knisely, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island, issued a statement, saying that in 2009 the Episcopal Church repudiated the “Doctrine of Discovery,” which he described as “the world-view which allowed Blackstone and his followers to take land from its inhabitants.”

“It is regrettable that such a monument would be approved and given municipal funding without seeking more input from our Indigenous neighbors,” Knisely said. “Colonizers like Blackstone are a troubling feature of our American history, and we would do well to reflect on the opinions of those who were on this land before us when considering such commemorations.”

Looking ahead, Knisely said, “We can only hope that this statue does indeed spark more conversation and a deeper look into the wrongdoing of the past, as the organizers of this effort say is their intent.”

