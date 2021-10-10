A New Bedford man was killed in a shooting in Albany, N.Y., Saturday night, and six other men suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.
Officers were called to the 100 block of North Lake Avenue about 10:50 p.m. for reports of shots fired and found Alexander Bolton, 29, with a gunshot wound to his torso, Albany police said in a statement. Bolton was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
As officers were responding to the call, the hospital notified police that six men with gunshot wounds had come into the emergency room: three victims, ages 25, 26, and 31 each with a wound to the shoulder; two men, 28 and 42, with gunshot wounds to their arms; and a 37-year-old man with a wound to his leg.
No further information was immediately available. An Albany police spokesman declined to say whether there have been any arrests or a weapon was recovered, citing the ongoing investigation.
