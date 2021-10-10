Officers were called to the 100 block of North Lake Avenue about 10:50 p.m. for reports of shots fired and found Alexander Bolton, 29, with a gunshot wound to his torso, Albany police said in a statement . Bolton was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

A New Bedford man was killed in a shooting in Albany, N.Y., Saturday night, and six other men suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

As officers were responding to the call, the hospital notified police that six men with gunshot wounds had come into the emergency room: three victims, ages 25, 26, and 31 each with a wound to the shoulder; two men, 28 and 42, with gunshot wounds to their arms; and a 37-year-old man with a wound to his leg.

No further information was immediately available. An Albany police spokesman declined to say whether there have been any arrests or a weapon was recovered, citing the ongoing investigation.

