The victim was shot around 3 p.m. near 26 Ayles Road, according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a police spokesman.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot Sunday afternoon in Hyde Park, Boston police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, McNulty said. He did not release the victim’s identity. No further information was immediately available.

