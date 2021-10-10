Several armed assailants opened fire Saturday night as a crowd filtered out of a baby shower in Stoughton, wounding a teenage girl and a man, police said.
They were both taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.
Police responded at around 10:41 p.m. to Club Luis De Camoes, a Portuguese club at 76 Porter St. in Stoughton, John Bonney, a Stoughton police lieutenant, said in a phone interview.
An unknown number of attackers were waiting outside of the club when partygoers began to head to their cars, Bonney said. They fired more than 20 bullets into the crowd with at least three weapons before fleeing the scene of what police said they believe was a targeted shooting.
It was not immediately clear how many times the two victims were shot, Bonney said.
“It looked as if the baby shower had been wrapped up because people were walking to their cars with balloons,” said Bonney.
No arrests have been made, he said, and an investigation is ongoing.
We are asking anyone on Porter Street to please check their home cameras. We are still in the process of gathering evidence in last night’s shooting that left two people hurt including a teenager. If you have any information that could assist us please call 781-344-2424.— Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) October 10, 2021
