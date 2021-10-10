(Bloomberg) -- Southwest Airlines Co. canceled more than a quarter of its scheduled flights Sunday, citing issues with air traffic control and disruptive weather as it works to resume normal operations.

More than 1,000 flights -- 27% of Southwest’s total for the day -- were canceled for the Dallas-based carrier as of 11:30 a.m. New York time, according to the airline tracking site FlightAware.com. More than 200 other Southwest flights were delayed.

Southwest issued a statement pinning blame on issues with air traffic control and weather problems. The other large U.S. airlines have seen far fewer disruptions: FlightAware lists three canceled flights for Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, 63 for American Airlines and nine for United Airlines.