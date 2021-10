Re “Promise of new year undercut by old scourge of hate” (Page A1, Oct. 3): I graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1986. As I read the stories about allegations of sexual assault and racist incidents, I couldn’t help reflecting on how similar they sound to what happened when I was there more than 35 years ago. It saddens me to know that little has changed, both at UMass and in our society at large.

David Valade