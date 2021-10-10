Just three years ago, there was a 7-hour, 20-minute special in the 2018 World Series when the Sox and Dodgers played 18 innings before Max Muncy won it with a walkoff homer. It was after 3 in the morning back in Boston when that one ended.

There was Game 6 of the 1975 World Series when Carlton Fisk famously turned on a Pat Darcy pitch and drove it deep to Fenway’s left field wall in the bottom of the 12th. The ball clanged off the foul pole and into Good Will Hunting history. After midnight.

We know a thing or two about long postseason baseball games here in Boston.

Sunday at Fenway, the Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays dueled to the death for 13 innings before Christian Vázquez’s one-out, first pitch shot into the Monster Seats delivered a 6-4 win and put the Sox in a two-games-to-one lead in a best-of-five AL Division Series, which resumes Marathon Monday at 7:07 p.m.

This one lasted 5:14.

Vázquez was not the only hero. Sox righty Nick Pivetta — who pitched 4⅔ innings Thursday and was scheduled to start Game 4 Monday — came on in relief and threw four innings of shutout ball. Pivetta struck out seven.

The Red Sox got the biggest of breaks in the top of the 13th when a long fly ball by Kevin Kiermaier banged off the right field bullpen wall, then banged off Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe, and popped into the bullpen for a ground-rule double. Yandy Díaz, who was on first base when the ball was struck, would have scored easily on the hit, but was forced to stop at third.

Wow. It’s certainly not the spirit of the rule. What would stop any outfielder from directing any bouncing ball out of play to keep a runner from scoring? The Rays were ripped off big time. If a call like that went against Boston, Sox fans would riot.

Vázquez made it a moot point with his long blast off Luis Patiño.

The Red Sox led most of the afternoon/night, taking a 4-2 lead on a solo homer by scalding Kiké Hernández (eight hits in two games!) in the bottom of the fifth. The lead got away when Hansel Robles gave up a pair in the eighth and it stayed at 4-4 until Vázquez sent everybody home happy. Alex Cora will be questioned for going with Robles instead of Garrett Whitlock to start the eighth,

The Sox got a huge break in the top of the 10th when Manuel Margot slid past the second base bag after what should have been a successful steal attempt. Tampa’s Mr. October, Randy Arozarena, was at the plate, ready to punch home the go-ahead run, but Margot couldn’t hold the base and Christian Arroyo applied the tag. After a one-minute, 39-second review, the third out was upheld. This is what playoff baseball is all about.

Who will start Monday for the Red Sox?

Chris Sale? Martín Pérez? Eduardo Rodriguez?

Hard to say. The way things are going for these Red Sox, maybe Cora will bring back Pivetta for more heroics.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.