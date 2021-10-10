In the old Patriot days, needing a last-second field goal (the fourth of the game!) to take the lead for the first time all day in a game like that would have seemed ridiculous. In the old Patriot days, needing to hold on for dear life across one last defensive series in a game like that would have seemed improbable, if not impossible. In the old Patriot days, a 25-22 win like the one the Patriots pulled out in Houston Sunday afternoon would have felt, not shameful, but sheepish at least, like a ‘get-out-of-dodge-as-fast-as-you-can before-they-make-you-give-it-back’ sheepish.

In the old Patriot days, this would have been a laugher. In the old Patriot days, the Texans would have had no chance. In the old Patriot days, hitting the road to face a one-win team that had just been shellacked by a divisional colleague would have whetted appetites like it was Thanksgiving eve. In the old Patriot days, coming off a gut-wrenchingly close and very emotional loss at home meant one thing for the next team up: time to feast.

But these are not the old Patriot days. And these days, when you’re staring at the difference between 1-4 and 2-3, you don’t quibble with the details when you escape with the latter.

These are some new Patriot days, with a rookie at quarterback and a bunch of holes on the offensive line, with a new division bully up in Buffalo (which beat these same Texans by 40 last weekend) and an old quarterback still lighting it up down in Tampa. These are the new Patriot days, when nothing is guaranteed except for the roller-coaster ride this season promises to be.

“I said this earlier in the week, we’re not here to hang our heads, we’re not here to feel down, we’re not here to feel sorry for ourselves,” said linebacker Matthew Judon, once again the best player on the field Sunday, his red sleeves wrapping up a two more sacks, his boundless effort spreading a whole lot of energy. “We’re here to win games. Regardless of the score, of our record, we are a really good football team. We’re going to make that clear in the upcoming weeks. We’ve just got to just continue to grind, be ready to work, be willing to work.”

There was plenty of good work Sunday, even if it had to come in a desperate, frenzied come-from-behind effort that represented the biggest road comeback for the franchise since a 2017 game against the Jets.

Kudos to erasing a 22-9 third-quarter deficit behind the offensive line that replaced four of its starters in short order and did the best job this season of protecting rookie Mac Jones from the assaults that had characterized his NFL career so far. Jones directed scoring drives on his final four possessions, including a game-tying touchdown pass to Hunter Henry early in the fourth quarter and the game-winning field goal with :15 left in the game.

Kudos to a defense that rebounded from an opening series in which the Texans marched on their longest offensive drive of the last 10 years (18 plays, 10:06, TD) but shut down Houston for its final five possessions, three punts, a fumble and a missed field goal.

Kudos to a special teams unit (here’s looking at you Lawrence Guy) that blocked a bizarre fake punt play early in the third quarter and changed the momentum of the game. Up 22-9 at the time, Houston elected for the odd trick play, ultimately netting a zero-yard punt and opening the Patriot floodgates.

Kudos to kicker Nick Folk, whose memory ignored the disappointment of last Sunday’s potentially game-winning doink off the left upright, which would have given the Patriots a late-game lead over Tom Brady and the Bucs. Folk didn’t bring that baggage to Houston, but he did bring his leg, making all four of his field goals — two of them from 52 yards — including the game-winner.

“It was a tough week,” Judon said. “We were down linemen, down [cornerback Jalen] Mills, coming off a tough loss Sunday night. And to go do something like that. We just never got down on ourselves — well I got a little down, a little frustrated [at the start of the game], we all felt it. We gelled together, came together as a team. LG [Guy] with the block on special teams, that sprung us. We got three out of that, then we got a three-and-out on defense and the offense scored again. We were juiced up.

“It felt good to get that win. Especially when you feel like you’ve been playing some good ball and things weren’t going your way, to fight back like that. That’s a good team. They’re missing some guys, they’re a little banged up, but that’s a good team. It’s hard to get wins on Sundays and you cherish everyone you can get.”

Judon speaks the truth, and he spoke to the prevailing sentiment of the Patriots postgame interviews. In short, they were thrilled to get a win, any win, after back-to-back home losses to the Bucs and Saints.

“We kept fighting,” linebacker Jamie Collins said. “We always talk about starting fast, and we didn’t, we came out slow, especially on defense. Once you come up with a plan and it doesn’t work out you’ve got to keep fighting. That’s what we did. The end result is the best thing and it worked out.

“Maybe those guys got too complacent over there, too excited, looking ahead. We just take it one play at a time.”

That’s the oldest Patriot way of them all, and Collins, who just signed this week for his third go-round in New England, knows it well. This season, with a roller-coaster ride in store, they’ll need it more than ever.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.