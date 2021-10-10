Eovaldi was in line for the win before the Rays tied the game in the eighth inning with two runs off Hansel Robles and it went into extras.

The righthander came up big in October again Sunday, allowing two runs over five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the AL Division Series. The Red Sox went on to win it in 13 innings, 6-4, and take a 2-1 lead in the ALDS.

Nate Eovaldi has entered the conversation when it comes to who are the best postseason pitchers in Red Sox history.

Much earlier in the day, Eovaldi allowed a two-run homer to the third hitter of the game, Austin Meadows, then retired 14 of the remaining 17 batters he faced, allowing only one other hit.

He struck out eight and walked one, throwing 58 of 85 pitches for strikes.

Outside of that first inning, the only time Eovaldi ran into trouble was the fifth when Joey Wendle doubled to left field with one out. Eovaldi retired Brandon Lowe on a line drive to center field and Wander Franco on a ground ball to first base.

Eovaldi has a 1.93 earned run average over eight postseason games and 32⅔ innings with the Red Sox. That puts him in exclusive company.

Of the 18 Sox pitchers with at least 30 postseason innings, only Babe Ruth (0.87), Ernie Shore (1.82), and Cy Young (1.85) have a lower ERA and they all pitched for the Sox in the early 1900s.

Eovaldi hasn’t been as impactful over the long term as Pedro Martinez (6-2 with 3.40 ERA over 13 games and 79⅓ innings) or Jon Lester (6-4, 2.11 over 13 games and 76⅔ innings).

But he’s building his resume.

Eovaldi is 3-0 with a 2.31 ERA in four postseason starts. Opponents have hit only .204 in those games with Eovaldi averaging 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Eovaldi beat the Yankees in the Wild Card Game on Tuesday, allowing one run over 5⅓ innings. That moved the Sox into the next round and a shot at the ALCS.

That Eovaldi was been capped at five innings or a few batters more for much of the season is a product of how games are managed now. Opposing hitters have a .648 OPS against Eovaldi this first time up. It goes up a bit to .670 the second time then takes a leap to .780 the third time.

Managers and pitching coaches would prefer a starting pitcher give them everything they have for five innings, then try to conserve strength for the sixth or seventh inning.

With 26-man rosters, most teams are carrying 13 pitchers and have enough relievers available to cover the late innings and create favorable matchups.

In modern terms, Eovaldi is a workhorse. He led the Sox with 32 starts and 182⅓ innings during the regular season. That was fourth in the American League.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.