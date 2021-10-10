Crosby, who missed an extra-point earlier in the game and also made three field goals, came in having converted all six field-goal attempts and 11 PATs this year.

The typically reliable Crosby missed potential winners with 2:12 and then 3 seconds left in regulation, and missed another attempt in overtime before finally winning it. Heading into the game he was 44 of 46 on field goal attempts since the start of the 2019 season.

Advertisement

The Bengals’ Evan McPherson also missed on two shots that could have won the game, with 26 seconds left in regulation and again in overtime.

The Bengals (3-2) tied the score late in the fourth period. Ja’Marr Chase made a nice catch on third-and-6 from the Packers 36 for 19 yards, and two plays later Joe Mixon bounced right for an 8-yard touchdown run. Joe Burrow hit Tee Higgins in the back of the end zone for the 2-point conversion with 3:27 left.

Crosby was set up for a 36-yard shot with 2:12 left, but pulled it left. The Bengals drove to the Packers 47 but McPherson’s field-goal attempt bounced off the right upright with 26 seconds left. Then it was Crosby’s turn to miss again: His 51-yard attempt, set up by a 20-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams, was again pulled wide left.

In overtime, Burrow, who was taken to a hospital as a precaution with a throat contusion after the game, was intercepted by linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, but Crosby missed his third straight, again wide left.

McPherson got another chance with a 49-yarder and was celebrating with holder Kevin Huber before the wind pulled it just left of the upright flag.

Advertisement

Rodgers threw two touchdown passes to move into fifth place on the all-time list. Adams had 11 catches for a career-high 206 yards.

Rodgers threw a 12-yard TD pass to AJ Dillon in the first quarter to tie for fifth place all-time with Philip Rivers, then passed him with a 5-yard scoring toss to Adams in the second quarter. He finished 27 for 39 for 344 yards and an interception as the Packers (4-1) won their fourth straight since losing the opener to New Orleans.

Vkings 19, Lions 17 — Greg Joseph made a 54-yard field goal as time expired in Minneapolis after new Detroit coach Dan Campbell successfully called for the go-ahead 2-point conversion try with 37 seconds left. Joseph made four field goals, including a career-best 55-yarder, for the Vikings (2-3). After Joseph’s 49-yard attempt with 3:17 remaining strangely fell short, the Lions (0-5) went the other way for Austin Seibert’s third field goal to pull within 16-9. Alexander Mattison, who ably filled in for the injured Dalvin Cook with 153 total yards and a second quarter touchdown catch, had the ball ripped away on a third-and-7 run from the Minnesota 21; three plays later, D’Andre Swift had the Lions in the end zone, and Goff — who had turnovers to end two first-half drives inside the 30 — zinged a pass to KhaDarel Hodge for the lead.

Eagles 21, Panthers 18 — Jalen Hurts ran for two second-half touchdowns in Charlotte, N.C., and Philadelphia (2-3) battled back from a 12-point deficit to snap a three-game losing streak. After T.J. Edwards blocked a Carolina punt, Hurts scored on a 6-yard run-pass option with 2:38 left to give the Eagles their first lead of the game. Carolina’s Sam Darnold was intercepted three times, twice by Darius Slay, and sacked three times as Carolina (3-2) struggled against an Eagles defense that allowed 83 points and 851 yards in its previous two games. Chuba Hubbard ran for 101 yards on 24 carries for Carolina filling in for the injured Christian McCaffrey.

Advertisement

Steelers 27, Broncos 19 — Ben Roethlisberger threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Najee Harris ran for a career-best 122 yards, and Pittsburgh (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak by handing Denver (3-2) a second straight loss. The Broncos trailed, 24-6, before rallying behind quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who completed 24 of 38 passes for 288 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns despite spending the week in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He led Denver inside the Pittsburgh 10 in the final minute, but his fourth-down pass attempt in the back of the end zone to Courtland Sutton was picked off by James Pierre. Roethlisberger, 39, was sacked just once and completed 15 of 25 passes, including a 50-yard touchdown to Diontae Johnson and an 18-yard score to Chase Claypool.

Saints 33, Washington 22 — In Landover, Md., Jameis Winston connected on a Hail Mary for one of his four touchdown passes to help New Orleans (3-2) win despite a Taysom Hill concussion and a hamstring injury to Deonte Harris, who earlier reeled in a 72-yard touchdown pass. Alvin Kamara also had a 23-yard TD run, returned punts in Harris’ absence, and racked up 151 total yards. The Saints picked off Taylor Heinicke twice and put some pressure on him. Antonio Gibson ran for two touchdowns, but Washington (2-3) could not outscore another rough performance by its defense, which allowed scoring drives of 75, 60, and 75 yards.

Advertisement

Falcons 27, Jets 20 — Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, including the first NFL score for Kyle Pitts, and the Falcons (2-3) built a 20-3 halftime lead and held on at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London despite allowing the Jets (1-4) to stick around by losing two fumbles. Pitts, taken by Atlanta two spots after New York quarterback Zach Wilson at No. 4 overall in the NFL draft in April, had his best game with nine receptions for 119 yards and his first NFL TD. Cordarrelle Patterson continued doing a little of everything for the Falcons, with seven receptions for 60 yards and a team-leading 54 yards rushing on 14 carries. New York (1-4) battled back in the second half with rushing TDs from Ty Johnson and Michael Carter, but couldn’t pull off the comeback.

Titans 37, Jaguars 19 — Derrick Henry ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns, Kevin Byard returned a fumble for a score, and Tennessee (3-2) rebounded from an overtime stunner at the Jets to deal host Jacksonville (0-5) its 20th straight loss — the league’s second-worst losing streak ever. The Jaguars fumbled on the third play of the game, missed an extra point, dropped what could have been a pick-6, missed a 53-yard field goal, and was flagged for a phantom pass interference penalty on a third-down play. The Titans probably needed all that luck, as their defense allowed 454 yards and forced just two punts. Jacksonville’s James Robinson ran 18 times for a career-high 149 yards and a touchdown.