After snatching home-field advantage with a remarkable 14-6 win on the road on Friday, the Red Sox can push the American League Division Series to the brink at Fenway Park on Sunday.
Nate Eovaldi will take the ball for Game 3, looking to consolidate Boston’s advantage in the series. The righthander is coming off a brilliant outing in the Wild Card Game, holding the Yankees to just one run in 5 ⅓ innings to bring the Red Sox into the ALDS. Eovaldi will try and stabilize things for a Sox rotation that had a tough go of it in Tampa.
Drew Rasmussen will throw for the Rays, making his second career postseason appearance. Rasmussen was acquired from the Brewers in May, and has been excellent since a move to the rotation in mid-August — he’s 3-0 with a 1.46 ERA in eight starts.
Lineups
RAYS (100-62): Lowe 2B, Franco SS, Meadows LF, Cruz DH, Choi 1B, Arozarena RF, Kiermaier CF, Zunino C, Wendle 3B
Pitching: RHP Drew Rasmussen (4-1, 2.84 ERA)
RED SOX (92-70): Schwarber 1B, Hernández CF, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Verdugo LF, Martinez DH, Renfroe RF, Plawecki C, Arroyo 2B
Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (11-9, 3.75 ERA)
Time: 4:07 p.m.
TV, radio: MLB Network
Rays vs. Eovaldi: Arozarena 1-11, Brosseau 1-2, Choi 5-19, Cruz 2-14, Díaz 2-10, Franco 1-8, Kiermaier 3-13, Lowe 5-19, Lowe 1-1, Luplow 0-1, Margot 2-7, Meadows 7-21, Mejía 2-7, Phillips 0-2, Wendle 6-17, Zunino 1-9
Red Sox vs. Rasmussen: Araúz 1-3, Bogaerts 0-2, Cordero 0-1, Dalbec 0-1, Devers 2-7, Duran 0-3, Hernández 1-4, Martinez 2-9, Plawecki 0-2, Renfroe 1-6, Schwarber 1-6, Verdugo 3-6, Vázquez 2-5
Stat of the day: Eovaldi has a 1.63 ERA in 27 ⅔ career postseason innings.
Notes: Boston led the majors with 47 come-from-behind victories during the regular season, and had another in Game 2. Tampa Bay ranked second with 46 ... Kiké Hernandez went 5-for-6 with a solo homer and three RBIs as Boston collected 20 hits and smashed a franchise-playoff-record five home runs to even the series ... Rasmussen, who will make his first career postseason start (and second appearance), was 1-0 with a 2.30 ERA in five games (three starts) against Boston this season ... Eovaldi went 2-1 with a 2.39 ERA in four starts against his former team during the regular season.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.