After snatching home-field advantage with a remarkable 14-6 win on the road on Friday, the Red Sox can push the American League Division Series to the brink at Fenway Park on Sunday.

Nate Eovaldi will take the ball for Game 3, looking to consolidate Boston’s advantage in the series. The righthander is coming off a brilliant outing in the Wild Card Game, holding the Yankees to just one run in 5 ⅓ innings to bring the Red Sox into the ALDS. Eovaldi will try and stabilize things for a Sox rotation that had a tough go of it in Tampa.