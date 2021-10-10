Ahead of last week’s Wild Card Game win over the Yankees, Red Sox manager Alex Cora got some pre-game well-wishes from an unlikely source: Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

“I got a text from him finally,” Cora said. “Bill texted me the other day. So I’m finally in the club.

“That’s like the highlight of the year. I got the text from this random area code. That’s cool, to be honest with you, for somebody of his status to wish us luck.”