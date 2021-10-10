The 2021 Boston Marathon will be a little bit different, and the start is no exception.

This year’s race will use a “rolling” rather than “wave” start for non-elite runners. The starting groups will be linked to the shuttles from Boston Common, which means runners won’t be milling around in Hopkinton as in years past.

Once they arrive, runners will be able to stretch, hydrate, use the bathroom, and then start their 26.2-mile journey back to Boston when they’re ready (taking off their mask at the start line if they so choose). As has been the case, faster runners will go first.