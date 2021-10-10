Do you know someone competing in Monday’s Boston Marathon? There are a number of ways you can track their progress:

The BAA Racing App is available on both iPhone and Android devices for free and features all things Boston Marathon, including live tracking of all participants.

In addition, it has interactive course maps, social media integration, and selfies, as well as the race’s leaderboards and the unofficial results for all athletes once they cross the finish line.

Advertisement

2. Track athletes on the BAA website

On race day, you can also follow along on the BAA’s website.

The website will offer features similar to the app, including the ability to search for athletes in the race and view leaderboards in real time. The website will also have the unofficial results.

3. Watch on live TV or follow on social media

If you’re trying to keep tabs on someone at the front of the pack, the 125th Boston Marathon will be broadcast live on television, locally on WBZ-TV and nationally on NBC Sports Network. Live tweets on the leaders will be tweeted from @BostonMarathon and @BostonMar_Pro.