Mac Gulla, Franklin — A mainstay in Players of the Week this season, the senior tailback had another huge night with 178 rushing yards, 72 receiving yards and three total touchdowns to lead the way in a 35-0 Hockomock win over Taunton.

Joseph Ferrante, Framingham — The senior made his father, first-year coach Rob Ferrante, proud with 160 rushing yards and a touchdown, and 18 receiving yards and a 2-point reception to help the Flyers earn a 38-8 victory over Newton North.

Pedro Rodrigues, Everett — Setting the tone in a 44-0 rout of Lynn Classical, Rodrigues took the opening kickoff back for a 65-yard touchdown and forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, adding a sack, three tackles for loss, and three pass breakups.

Division 2

Jake Adelmann, Natick — In a 41-21 Bay State Conference win at Wellesley, the senior captain rushed for 100-plus yards with TD runs of 14, 41 and 8 yards, snared an interception, blocked a point-after, and booted a PAT.

Damien Carter, Milford — The sophomore snagged a game-tying 39-yard touchdown pass from Evan Cornelius before toe-touching a winning 9-yard TD catch in overtime to help the Scarlet Hawks stun Mansfield, 27-24, dealing the Hornets their first home loss since 2018.

James Murphy, Reading — With his 23-yard touchdown pass to Patrick DuRoss in a 26-17 win over previously-unbeaten Woburn, the junior (13-of-28 passing, 241 yards) became the program’s career leader in TD passes (46).

Division 3

Connor Cronin, Marblehead — The junior back filled the stat sheet: 110 yards on 11 carries with touchdown runs of 40, 2 and 13 yards, and six catches for 57 yards including a 13-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that capped a 26-point run as the Magicians topped Masconomet, 33-21.

Michael Landolfi, Hanover — The junior completed 16 of 22 passes for 309 yards and five touchdowns — each to a different receiver — as the Hawks bounced back from a loss at Plymouth South with a 41-6 win over Quincy. He added 91 yards on the ground.

Casious Johnson, Plymouth South — Following up an astounding 339-yard rushing performance against Hanover, Johnson almost reached the 300-yard mark again in Week 5. He finished with 292 yards on 14 carries, including third-quarter touchdowns of 48, 90 and 96 yards as the Panthers topped Patriot League foe Pembroke 28-8.

Dylan Rodriguez, Somerset Berkley — Second-half touchdown runs of 48, 56 and 30 yards from the senior (14 rushes, 206 yards) had the Raiders in position for their first win until a late field goal flipped the script in a 29-27 South Coast loss to Apponequet.

Gabe Korn, Sharon — The ferry ride home was smooth sailing after the sophomore (24 rushes, 145 yards) carried the Eagles (1-4) to a 15-7 overtime win on Martha’s Vineyard. He forced OT with an 8-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, then delivered the 4-yard winning TD.

Division 4

Henry Gates, Scituate — The senior standout finished 15-of-22 passing for 335 yards and three touchdowns — highlighted by an 80-yard score to James Hodlin — in the Sailors’ 41-21 Patriot League triumph over North Quincy.

Matt Gillis and Luke Herter, Ashland — Herter found Gillis in the end zone for an 8-yard score in double overtime, lifting the undefeated Clockers to a 20-14 Tri-Valley League win over Holliston. Gillis also added two extra points and Herter had a 1-yard touchdown run.

Michael Sullivan, Tewksbury —His second interception of the game came in the final minute and sealed a 12-10 Merrimack Valley win over Billerica.

Nate Tullish, Middleborough — The junior scored on runs of 75 and 79 yards and added three 2-point rushes as the Sachems cruised to a 48-6 South Shore victory over Norwell.

Division 5

Alex Caruccic, North Reading — In a 48-7 dismantling of Triton, the junior quarterback threw four first-half touchdown passes, including three scoring strikes of more than 55 yards.

Cadence Chase, Fairhaven — The senior back snared a 51-yard touchdown reception, racked up 125 total yards and forced a fumble in a 24-0 South Coast win over Case. Chase is also the long snapper on special teams, and a leader defensively.

Steve Donnelly, Northeast — The senior led a powerful running attack with 154 yards and three touchdowns, including a go-ahead 5-yard score as the Golden Knights rallied from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat host Shawsheen, 34-28.

Ryan Fitzgerald, Dennis-Yarmouth — The former receiver came up with some Fitz Magic, throwing for 280 yards and three touchdowns, including a 62-yarder to Jaden Moore, and scoring on a 36-yard rush in a 34-14 win over Seekonk.

Nathan Tripolone, Norton — The senior scored three rushing touchdowns, including a game-tying 4-yard TD in the third quarter and the winner from a yard out as the Lancers squeaked past Medway, 33-27.

Steven Woods, Bishop Fenwick — The senior QB fired four first-half touchdown passes, finishing 17 of 23 for 162 yards in a 31-0 Catholic Central win over Cardinal Spellman. His favorite target was Jason Romans, who had eight catches for 85 yards and two scores.

Division 6

Marshall Albrecht and Peter Godfrey, Stoneham — Albrecht, a senior fullback, had a 50-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and a 26-yard go-ahead score in the fourth; Godfrey, a senior lineman, cleared the way for Albrecht on offense and registered 10 tackles on defense in the 14-13 triumph at Melrose.

David Brown, St. Mary’s — The Spartans’ versatile junior continued to dominate with rushing touchdowns of 25 and 20 yards to go with receiving touchdowns of 20 and 38 yards in a 35-12 Catholic Central win over Bishop Stang.

Mack McManus and Thomas Sacco, Weston — With the Wildcats trailing 28-18 heading into the fourth, McManus (four TDs passing), a junior QB, hit Sacco, a junior receiver, for touchdowns of 11 and 6 yards for a 31-28 victory over Boston Latin.

Patrick Morin, Sandwich — En route to the Blue Knights’ first win over Nauset since 2015, the senior running back scored on touchdowns of 2, 5, and 70 yards in the 28-6 win.

Division 7

Henry O’Neil and Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury — O’Neill rushed for 136 yards on 19 carries to help Amesbury’s productive offense move the ball in a 30-28 win over Ipswich. Cucinotta added 103 yards and three first-half touchdowns to the winning effort.

Chris Domoracki, Hamilton Wenham — The senior scored three times on the ground and recorded a team-leading eight unassisted tackles in the 35-8 win over Lynnfield.

Herman Esquivel, Chelsea — The junior averaged more than 10 yards per carry during a 38-7 win over Somerville, totaling 102 yards on 10 carries that included two touchdowns.

Will DeLuca, West Bridgewater — DeLuca racked up 155 yards on 9 carries, scoring three touchdowns and two 2-point conversions in the 43-0 win over Holbrook/Avon.

Division 8

AJ Pallazola and Ben Hurd, Manchester Essex — The duo powered the Hornets defense to a 15-8 win over host KIPP Academy. Hurd, a junior defensive lineman, racked up eight tackles, a sack and a forced fumble, and Pallazola, a senior captain and cornerback, posted 12 tackles and an interception in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win.

Nick Sawyer, Lowell Catholic — The junior caught touchdown passes of 20, 35 and 85 yards, rushed for a 2-yard score and kicked an extra point for the Crusaders in their 33-20 road victory over Greater Lawrence.

Ashton Gabler, South Shore Vocational Tech — The senior ran for three touchdowns on 76 yards in the Vikings’ 33-14 win against Upper Cape Tech.

Preps

Braeden Donovan, St. Sebastian’s — The 6-foot-6-inch senior quarterback threw a pair of touchdown passes to Cormac Wright and ran for a 60-yard touchdown to account for all three Arrows first-half scores in a 27-6 ISL victory over Nobles.

Garrett Gray, St. George’s — The senior from Austin, Texas (3 carries, 69 yards) scored on runs of 19 and 4 yards, caught two passes for 36 yards, made four tackles and had an interception in a 21-14 ISL win over Rivers.

Mason Hatfield, Dexter Southfield — The senior carried DS to a 21-7 come-from-behind win over St. Luke’s with his 24-carry, 186-yard performance, including a 28-yard touchdown to seal the game in the fourth quarter.

Michael Wolfendale, Brooks — The 6-foot junior captain from Methuen was 28-of-45 passing for a program-record 420 yards, with two TD passes and a rushing score in a 49-27 loss to Governor’s Academy.

Compiled by Colin Bannen, Trevor Hass, Brendan Kurie, Jake Levin, Ethan McDowell, Mike McMahon, Steven Sousa, and Nate Weitzer.