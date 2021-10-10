Georgia was the new No. 1 in the Associated Press college football poll Sunday by a unanimous vote, taking the top spot during the regular season for the first time since November 1982. The Bulldogs (62 first-place votes) moved up one spot in the AP Top 25, a day after preseason No. 1 Alabama (5-1) lost at Texas A&M, 41-38. The last time Georgia was No. 1 was the 2008 preseason poll, but the Bulldogs slipped after the first week of games — even though they won —- and has not been back. The defending national champion Crimson Tide slipped four spots to No. 5, falling out of the top three for the first time since 2019. Meanwhile, the Aggies (4-2) are back in at No. 21, after falling out of the rankings last week. Iowa (6-0) is No 2, up one spot after winning a top-five matchup with Penn State. The Hawkeyes (6-0) have their best ranking since they reached No. 1 in 1985; Penn State (5-1) fell to No. 7. No. 3 Cincinnati (5-0) has its best ranking ever, while No. 4 Oklahoma (6-0) moved up two spots after a come-from-behind, 55-48, victory against Texas in the Red River Rivalry. The Big Ten dominates the back half of the top 10 with Ohio State at No. 6, Penn State at No. 7, Michigan at No. 8, and Michigan State 10th. The Big Ten has five top-10 teams for the first time in the history of the AP poll, which dates to 1936. Oregon slipped in at No. 9. Kentucky moved up five spots to No. 11 for the Wildcats’ best ranking since 2011.

The New York Rangers and top center Mika Zibanejad have agreed to an eight-year contract worth $68 million. Zibanejad will count $8.5 million against the salary cap beginning next season and through 2029-30. The 28-year-old Swede was almost a point-a-game player last season with 24 goals and 26 assists in 50 games. Zibanejad has 283 points in 323 regular-season games since the Rangers acquired him from Ottawa in 2016. He has 434 points in 604 regular-season games with the Rangers and Senators and 19 more in the playoffs. New York now has Zibanejad and forwards Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, and Barclay Goodrow signed for at least the next five seasons . . . Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was not on the ice for Sunday’s practice because of a lower-body injury suffered in Friday’s preseason finale. Ovechkin, 36, was walking around with no noticeable limp or wrap on his left leg. Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said he does not believe Ovechkin’s injury is long-term and there is still a possibility he plays in the Capitals’ opener Wednesday against the Rangers . . . The Canucks traded defenseman Olli Juolevi to the Panthers for forward Juho Lammikko and defenseman Noah Juulsen. Selected fifth overall in the 2016 NHL draft, the 23-year-old Juolevi had two goals and an assist in 23 games for the Canucks last season. The 24-year-old Juulsen appeared in four games for Florida last season. Picked 26th overall by Montreal in 2015, he has two goals and six assists in 48 NHL games with the Canadiens and Panthers. Lammikko, 25, had four goals and an assist in 44 games with the Panthers last season. He has four goals and seven assists in 84 career games.

AUTO RACING

Valtteri Bottas wins as Max Verstappen takes lead

While his teammate Valtteri Bottas enjoyed his first win of the Formula One season at the Turkish Grand Prix, it was a frustrating for Lewis Hamilton as he missed out on a podium spot and also lost the overall championship lead to Max Verstappen. Hamilton started 11th because of a 10-place grid penalty, drove his way to third, but wound up a disappointing fifth after his team ordered a late-race tire change. The Mercedes strategy allowed Verstappen to swing the championship race from down 2 points to Hamilton to now leading by 6 with six races remaining. F1 now leaves Europe, and next up is the Austin, Texas, race Oct. 24.

SOCCER

France captures Nations League championship

Kylian Mbappé scored a late winner as world champion France came from behind to beat Spain, 2-1, in the Nations League final in Milan. Mbappé scored with 10 minutes remaining as France was again forced to fight back, just as it had done in the semifinals against Belgium. Moments after France hit the woodwork, Mikel Oyarzabal fired Spain in front but its lead lasted less than two minutes before a magnificent finish from Karim Benzema. Earlier in the day, goals by Nicolò Barella and Domenico Berardi led Italy over Belgium, 2-1, in the third-place match in Turin, Italy . . . Cole Bassett, Michael Barrios, and Lucas Esteves scored late goals to give the 10-man Colorado Rapids a 3-1 comeback road victory over Minnesota. After falling behind on Adrien Hunou’s first-half and losing Danny Wilson to a red card in the 57th minute, Colorado scored three times in the final 20 minutes — with substitute Barrios involved in all three.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Shawsheen wrestling coach Mark Donovan, 55, dies from cancer

Legendary Shawsheen wrestling coach Mark Donovan — winner of nearly 600 dual meets and 28 Commonwealth Athletic Conference championships — died Sunday afternoon at age 55 following a 17-month battle with cancer. Donovan inspired the Massachusetts wrestling community by coaching the entirety of his 36th and final season during the Fall II calendar while participating in clinical trials at Massachusetts General Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Tewksbury native, who took the job at Shawsheen at 19 years old, led the Rams to their 14th consecutive league title in his final season. Services are pending.

BOXING

Tyson Fury wins epic third bout with Deontay Wilder

After three fights featuring nine combined knockdowns and a wealth of unforgettable moments, Tyson Fury finally ended his epic heavyweight rivalry with Deontay Wilder with one last valedictory punch late Saturday in Las Vegas. Fury got up from the canvas twice in the fourth round and eventually stopped Wilder with a devastating right hand in the 11th round, retaining his WBC title in the thrilling conclusion to a superlative boxing trilogy. Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) finished Wilder for the second straight time, but only after a back-and-forth event featuring five combined knockdowns and several apparent moments of imminent defeat for both men. Wilder ultimately ended up facedown on the canvas at 1:10 of the 11th round after a chopping right hook fired from high in the air by the 6-foot-9-inch Fury. Wilder (42-2-1) was knocked down in the third round and appeared to be on his way out, but he improbably rallied to knock down Fury twice in the final minutes of the fourth. “He caught me twice in the fourth round, but I was never thinking, ‘Oh, this is over,’ ” Fury said. “He shook me, put me down, but that’s boxing, and that’s life as well. It’s not how many times you get knocked down. You’ve got to keep fighting and keep moving forward.” Fury knocked down Wilder again with a concussive right hand midway through the 10th, but Wilder recovered and even stunned Fury in the final seconds of the round.