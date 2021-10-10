Once the ball deflected off Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe and into the bullpen, the rule was clear.

Tampa Bay’s Yandy Diaz did not score from first base on a ground-rule double by Kevin Kiermaier in the top of the 13th inning that went out of play because the rule allows only for the runner to advance two bases.

It was Rule 5.06(b)(4)(H) that saved the Red Sox on Sunday night.

“It says, ‘If a fair ball not in flight is deflected by a fielder and goes out of play, the award is two bases from the time of the pitch,’ ” umpire crew chief Sam Holbrook said.

Advertisement

“So in this play right here, the ball was no longer in flight because it hit the front part of the wall. So you cannot catch the ball off the wall. The wall is basically an extension of the playing field, the front part of the wall is.

“So once that ball hit the wall, it was no longer in flight. Now the ball bounces off the wall and is deflected out of play off of a fielder, that’s just a ground-rule double.”

Holbrook explained the umpires have no discretion to allow more than two bases. Because Diaz was on first, he was awarded third base.

“There’s no, ‘He would have done this, would have done that,’ it’s just flat-out in the rule book: It’s a ground-rule double,” Holbrook said.

The video review was to determine that Renfroe did not intentionally strike the ball.

“From an umpire’s standpoint, very simple textbook in the rule,” Holbrook said.

The Red Sox won, 6-4, on Christian Vazquez’s home run in the bottom of the inning.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.