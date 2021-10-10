“The insensitive remarks made by Jon Gruden about DeMaurice Smith are indicative of the racism that exist on many levels of professional sports,” Graves said in a statement. “Furthermore, it reveals that the journey for African Americans and other minorities in sports, is riddled with irrepressible mindsets at the highest level.

Rod Graves , the Alliance’s executive director, also hinted at seeking discipline for Gruden. A Wall Street Journal story noted that Gruden, then working for ESPN and now coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, said Smith had “lips the size of michellin tires” in an email re­viewed by the newspaper.

The leader of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, a watchdog group that champions diversity in the NFL, says Jon Gruden’s 2011 remark about players’ union leader DeMaurice Smith is indicative of the racism at many levels of professional sports.

Advertisement

“It is our hope that the league and team ownership will address this matter with a remedy commensurate with these painful words. This is yet another inflection point in a society fraught with cynical social blinders, absent of respect for the intellectual capacity and leadership of minorities. When will it end?”

The league is looking into the matter and a person familiar with that probe told The Associated Press that disciplinary action is possible for Gruden, who coached the Raiders as normal on Sunday.

“I’m not a racist,” Gruden said after a 20-9 home loss to Chicago, apologizing for what he termed his “insensitive remarks” in the decade-old emails. “I can’t tell you how sick I am. I apologize again to D Smith, but I feel good about who I am and what I’ve done my entire life. . . . I had no racial intention with those remarks at all. I’m not like that at all. I apologize. I don’t want to keep addressing it.”

Advertisement

Gruden ended his news conference after a series of questions about the emails and his behavior. He said he has not been contacted by the NFL about the remark, but “we’ll see what happens here in the next few days.”

Gruden’s comment in an email to then-Washington Football Team President Bruce Allen came during the 2011 lockout of the players by the NFL. Gruden told the newspaper he was angry about the lockout during labor negotiations and he didn’t trust the direction the union was taking. He also apologized for the remark, the Journal reported.

Also Sunday, Gruden confirmed to ESPN he referred to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as an [expletive] around the same time, saying “I was in a bad frame of mind at the time . . . They were keeping players and coaches from doing what they love with a lockout. There also were a lot of things being reported publicly about the safety of the sport that I love. I was on a mission with high school football during that time, and there were a lot of parents who were scared about letting their kids play football. It just didn’t sit well with me.”

Dan Campbell's Lions are 0-5 to begin the year, but led at halftime against Green Bay, lost on a record 66-yard field goal against Baltimore, and were up by a point with 37 seconds to go Sunday at Minnesota. Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Emotional Dan Campbell sheds tears after latest Lions loss

Dan Campbell has tried to soak the Detroit Lions in his signature blend of confidence and enthusiasm, a 6-foot-5 energy drink of a head coach who is determined to hoist one of the NFL’s most historically unsuccessful franchises onto his broad shoulders.

For all the tough talk, like his introductory promise the Lions would “bite a kneecap off” while figuratively climbing to their feet after being knocked down, there's no doubt Campbell deeply cares about his new team.

Advertisement

After a second crushing defeat for the Lions in a span of three weeks, the emotion came spilling out as Campbell conducted his postgame news conference following the 19-17 loss at Minnesota.

Greg Joseph kicked a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give the Vikings the victory and keep the Lions winless, despite a brazen call by Campbell for a 2-point conversion with 37 seconds left that delivered a short-lived, one-point lead.

“When you see your players give all that they have and you lose that way, it's tough. You don't want that for them, but we'll be better for it," Campbell said with red, wet eyes and a faltering voice as he tried to hold back more tears. “Ultimately, we didn't do enough to win, but I was proud of them, and I loved the fight they had in them, and I loved the grit.”

The Lions (0-5) trailed for nearly two-thirds of the game and were down 16-9 with no timeouts, when the Vikings handed the ball off to Alexander Mattison on third-and-7 from their 21 right after the 2-minute warning. As he chugged his legs for extra yardage, Mattison had the ball ripped away from him by Jalen Reeves-Maybin. Three plays later, D’Andre Swift had Detroit in the end zone to trigger the 2-point try that Campbell had decided on ahead of time.

Advertisement

“I wanted to finish it off. I felt the best way to win that game was to go for the 2-point and be done with it,” Campbell said. “I trusted our guys.”

The Lions lost to Baltimore by an identical score, when the Ravens scrambled into position for an NFL-record 66-yard field goal by Justin Tucker on the final play. In that game, the Lions let Lamar Jackson complete a 36-yard pass on fourth-and-19 in the closing seconds. There was a missed delay-of-game penalty before the winning kick that likely would have pushed Tucker out of range.

This time, the Vikings took over with 33 seconds and two timeouts left from their own 18. Kirk Cousins completed three passes, two to Adam Thielen for a total of 40 yards, and pulled out the victory on Joseph's fourth field goal of the game.

“We haven’t quite got over the hump, but I do think, in the long run, this is going to pay dividends for us,” Campbell said. “As ugly as it is right now and hard to swallow, I do think we’re building something special here that’s going to serve us well in the long term.”

Scary injuries for Joe Burrow, Daniel Jones

⋅ Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow was taken to a hospital as a precaution after suffering a bruised throat, and Daniel Jones of the New York Giants was carted off the field with a concussion on a rough day for young quarterbacks.

The Bengals said Burrow, the first pick overall in the 2020 draft, was having trouble speaking after an overtime loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Already playing with a surgically repaired left knee, Burrow was knocked down hard in the second quarter by defensive end Dean Lowry and stayed on the ground for several minutes before walking off the field. The Bengals punted, but Burrow returned on the next drive and threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase.

Advertisement

Jones, the sixth pick overall by the Giants in the 2019 draft, was ruled out against the Cowboys in Dallas after sustaining a concussion in the first half. He looked woozy and was taken off on a cart following a hit near the goal line as he was trying to score on a bootleg. Jones tried to get up twice, the second time stumbling before others rushed to keep him upright. After a brief evaluation, the cart came out and took Jones to the locker room.

The Giants also lost running back Saquon Barkley, who was ruled out after an ankle injury in the first quarter.

Among other injuries, Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster went to a hospital with a shoulder injury sustained while getting tackled following a 3-yard gain on an end-around in the second quarter of the Steelers’ win against Denver.

⋅ Heading into the Sunday night game, kickers had missed eight field-goal and nine extra-point tries — each on 58 attempts — in Week 5, both season worsts. Green Bay’s Mason Crosby hit on just 4 of 7 field goals, though he did manage the overtime winner against Cincinnati, while Houston’s Ka’imi Fairbairn and the Chargers’ Tristan Vizcaino each missed two extra points.

⋅ There have been 18 games with a game-winning score in the final minute of regulation or in overtime, the most such games ever through Week 5 of a season.

⋅ Giants rookie receiver Kadarius Toney, who had season highs of 10 catches for 189 yards, was ejected for throwing a punch at Dallas safety Damontae Kazee after his last reception in the New York loss. Toney threw the punch after Kazee slung him to the ground at the end of a 13-yard play. Toney and Kazee were given offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

⋅ In back-to-back losses to NFC East foes Dallas and Philadelphia, Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold has been hit 19 times and sacked eight times.