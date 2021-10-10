Though bruised, the team did not stop its race. In homage to the 26.2-milers who have filled the city, the Sox returned to their feet and pushed through the exhaustion, exhilaration, and unrelenting tension of October baseball to secure a 6-4, walkoff victory in 13 innings.

On Sunday, it appeared the team might be broken by Heartbreak Hill. Just six outs from victory in Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Rays, the team stumbled, allowing two runs in the eighth inning to fall into a deadlock.

Of the many traits that define the 2021 Red Sox, perhaps one will stand above all others: Stubbornness.

A two-run homer by Christian Vázquez off in the bottom of the 13th inspired frenzy among the 37,224 patrons at Fenway, who celebrated the home team’s staking of a 2-to-1 lead in the ALDS.

The slog to victory was spearheaded by righthander Nick Pivetta, the Game-4-starter-turned-Game-3-reliever who emptied the tank over four scoreless innings of relief that sustained the tie until Vázquez finally broke through against Rays reliever Luis Patiño.

By the conclusion, the start of the game had become a distant memory.

The Rays struck quickly against Sox starter Nate Eovaldi. Switch-hitter Wander Franco dropped a one-out single to right, and Austin Meadows — mindful that Eovaldi is extremely aggressive early in counts — was ready when Eovaldi missed his spot with a 97 mile-per-hour first-pitch fastball down and in. Meadows turned on the offering and drilled it to the back wall of the Rays bullpen for an immediate 2-0 advantage.á

Eovaldi avoided further harm, striking out the next two batters, and the Red Sox wasted no time in whittling their deficit. Kyle Schwarber — installed as the Sox leadoff hitter against righties at the start of the postseason — blasted a hanging 0-1 curveball from Rays starter Drew Rasmussen over the Wall in left to make it a 2-1 contest.

The shot was Schwarber’s second postseason homer this year and the eighth of his career. Schwarber’s homer was the fourth in postseason history by a Red Sox to lead off the first inning. He joined Dustin Pedroia (2007, World Series Game 1), Johnny Damon (2004, World Series Game 4), and Patsy Dougherty (1903, World Series Game 2 — an inside-the-parker) with the feat.

Two innings later, the Sox turned the one-run disadvantage into a one-run lead, opening the frame with four straight singles. Knocks by Christian Arroyo and Schwarber put runners on the corners, and Kiké Hernández flipped an RBI single to center that tied the game, 2-2, and chased Rasmussen after just two innings.

With lefthander Josh Fleming in the game, Rafael Devers grounded a 93-m.p.h. sinker up the middle to score Schwarber and give the Sox a 3-2 lead. Yet the rally advanced no further, as Fleming retired the next two hitters and righthander Andrew Kittredge came in to strike out J.D. Martinez and strand two.

While it seemed as if the Sox missed an opportunity to put the game well in hand, Eovaldi made the one-run advantage seem like plenty. The righthander, who recorded all three outs by strikeout in the first, did the same in the second, showing a dominant array of pitches — with a particularly degree of nastiness in his split-fingered anvil.

After the Meadows homer, Eovaldi held the next 14 Rays hitters to an 0-for-13 line with seven strikeouts and one walk. When Tampa Bay finally did get another hit, with No. 9 hitter Joey Wendle shooting a liner down the left-field line with one out in the fifth, Eovaldi dispatched the next two Rays on a lineout and an inning-ending groundout to first on a splitter by Franco.

Franco was the final batter for Eovaldi, who concluded his fourth career postseason start with yet another display of October excellence. He held the Rays to two runs on three hits while striking out eight and walking one. In 32⅔ career playoff innings, he now has a 1.93 ERA with 32 strikeouts and four walks.

Hernández then provided the Sox with a measure of breathing room, turning on a 98 mph fastball from reliever Pete Fairbanks and launching a 110-mph rocket that endangered the Citgo sign. The smash marked the third hit of the game and seventh hit in as many at-bats by Hernández, setting a new Red Sox postseason record.

With the Sox up, 4-2, Cora turned to his bullpen for the last 12 outs — a challenging proposition against a Rays team that averaged a major league-leading 2½ runs per game from the seventh through ninth innings on the road in the regular season.

While Josh Taylor (two outs), Ryan Brasier (three outs), and Austin Davis (one out) combined to keep Tampa Bay scoreless in the sixth and seventh, Hansel Robles fumbled the baton in the eighth. Franco lifted a 3-1 fastball into the Monster Seats for an opposite-field homer to make it 4-3, and Meadows slammed a double off the Wall in left-center.

Robles retired the next two batters, but with two outs and pinch-runner Manuel Margot on third, Randy Arozarena drilled a game-tying double to center, just beyond the dive of Hernández. Robles — who likely would have been out of the game anyway — received a visit from trainer Brad Pearson and was escorted off the field by him.

Garrett Whitlock prevented further harm by striking out Mike Zunino, then blitzed through a scoreless ninth. But with the Sox stymied by the Tampa Bay bullpen — which held them to one run over seven innings of work behind Rasmussen, and none in four innings after the Hernández homer — the game advanced to extras.

Nick Pivetta — who’d been the favorite to start Game 4 — was then summoned. The righthander, who pitches with considerable emotion under any circumstances, took that trait to new heights on Sunday.

After a scoreless 10th, Pivetta worked around a leadoff walk and stolen base by Arozarena. Overtaken with the strange mix of October adrenaline and exhaustion, Pivetta erupted as he marched off the mound after freezing Jordan Luplow with a curve, shaking as he unleashed a primal scream.

He remained at full throttle in a scoreless 12th (2 strikeouts), but the Rays nearly got to him in the 13th. With a runner on first and two outs, Kevin Kiermaier ripped a double to right-center. The ball rattled off the fence, off of outfielder Hunter Renfroe, and into the Sox bullpen. The umpires awarded Kiermaier a double and stopped Yandy Diaz at third. Pivetta recovered to strike out Mike Zunino, again erupting as he left the mound.

After four scoreless innings, Vázquez ensured he wouldn’t need a fifth, following Renfroe’s 13th-inning walk with the sixth walkoff homer in Red Sox postseason history.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.