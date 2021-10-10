Donovan inspired the Massachusetts wrestling community by coaching the entirety of his 36th and final season during the Fall II calendar while participating in clinical trials at Massachusetts General Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Tewksbury native, who took the job at Shawsheen at 19 years old, led the Rams to their 14th consecutive league title in his final season. The program’s only loss was to state powerhouse St. John’s Prep.

“What he’s done — Shawsheen Tech shouldn’t be that good at anything. It’s like Shawsheen football competing with Everett every year,” said Mike Donovan, the Tyngsborough wrestling coach and Donovan’s nephew. “He’s on the Mount Rushmore of Mass. wrestling coaches.”

Mark Donovan hailed from a wrestling family. His older brother, Al — 10 years his senior — coached Mark through his senior year of high school at Tewksbury before he took the position at Shawsheen. At Shawsheen, Mark Donovan coached multiple Division 1 state, All-State, and New England champions, was inducted into the Massachusetts Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2009, and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2014. He leaves behind his wife, Patti, and his two sons, Shawn and Matt.

Mike Donovan said he and the family have received numerous condolences via text message and social media from the Massachusetts wrestling community. Haverhill coach Tim Lawlor, with whom Mark had a close relationship, was devastated by the news of his passing. Haverhill and Shawsheen traditionally wrestled each other in the final dual meet of the regular season. The two teams’ last meeting was in 2020, which Shawsheen won.

“It’s horrible. Mark was a great guy. He was who we all strive to be. He’s got great kids and a great program every year. Massachusetts wrestling will not be the same without him. He’s certainly someone I try to model my coaching after,” Lawlor said.

Always humble and tenacious even while facing steep odds, Mark Donovan battled cancer with the same trademark combination of grace and fearlessness he exhibited from the corner of the wrestling mat. When he spoke to the Globe in late May, he said coaching wrestling gave him a sense of purpose while undergoing harsh treatments. One month prior, in April, the gym at Shawsheen was named in his honor, and even then, he understated the tribute and focused his attention on his team.

“It was amazing,” Mark said at the time. “I never thought I would have a gym named after me. I don’t consider myself a legend or all that stuff. I’m just a regular guy who wants to help kids.”

And that’s how he’ll be remembered.

“He just had the biggest heart and the kindest guy. He’d do anything for anybody,” Mike Donovan said. “He wore his heart on his sleeve, and he’d do anything for anybody.”