“It’s a moment in time for me and for our team,” Pivetta said.

Pitching with both precision and fury, Pivetta’s four shutout innings set the stage for batterymate Christian Vázquez’s walkoff homer and a 6-4 victory against Tampa Bay in Game 3 of the AL Division Series.

Nick Pivetta took the ball in the 10th inning Sunday night. Had Red Sox manager Alex Cora tried to take it back there may well have been a wrestling match on the mound.

Cora texted his starting pitchers earlier in the day that they should be ready to work in relief. Pivetta threw 73 pitches in a Game 1 loss Thursday, which would normally be followed by four days off.

But this is the postseason.

“They understand what that is,” Cora said. “We might do it differently than other teams, but when you get to that stage, you take it day by day.”

Pivetta worked around a leadoff single in the 10th inning and walked off the mound pumping his fist. He was screaming into the air after three consecutive strikeouts left a runner stranded in the 11th.

A perfect 12th inning had Pivetta skipping off the field.

“We’ve seen it before,” Cora said. “There’s been a few games that he just gets — he goes somewhere else mentally and physically. He was locked in. He did an amazing job for us.”

Asked to explain it, Pivetta laughed.

“I don’t know. To be honest with you, it just kind of happens for me. I think it’s just my competitive nature,” he said.

“[It’s] how much I care about these guys here and how much I want to do good for the team and put them on my back and just we’re all trying our hardest, and we’re all doing the best we can.”

Pivetta was overlooked as a prospect coming out of Canada and went to junior college in New Mexico to find a path to pro ball. The Nationals drafted him in 2013 and he’s been traded twice since.

That has given him an, “I’ll show you” edge the Red Sox welcome.

“It was electric today. I think he deserved this win,” Vázquez said. “It was awesome to work with him tonight, and all the pitches — the curveball, slider, fastball up — all the pitches were working and very sharp tonight.”

Vázquez said Pivetta sometimes needs a minute after the inning to settle down so they can discuss the next three hitters coming up

“Pitchers like that, you need to calm down and take a break and wait for when they calm down and talk to them,” he said.

Pivetta was 9-8 with a 4.53 ERA during the regular season in 31 games, 30 of them starts. He went to the bullpen for the postseason, a weapon Cora can use for multiple innings. It was the role Nate Eovaldi had in 2018.

It’s one that suits him. Pivetta responded well to the intensity of the moment Sunday.

“I just gave it my all,” he said. “I just competed with the strike zone, competed with those guys, and my energy just shows what this means to me and means to our team. It’s really exciting. It’s fun to be here.”

Pivetta allowed a single by Yandy Díaz in the 13th. With two outs, Kevin Kiermaier doubled off the base of the wall in right field. The ball bounced back and deflected off Hunter Renfroe into the bullpen.

By rule, it was a double and Díaz was held at third. Pivetta made the break pay off for the Sox by striking out Mike Zunino for the final out.

“There’s a lot of pressure in those situations. You’ve got to have fun with it. You’ve got to be excited, feed off the crowd, feed off of everybody, the dugout,” Pivetta said. “Everybody was in it. It kept me in the baseball game. It kept me at high energy, which I like to be at.”

The epic appearance gave Pivetta 140 pitches over three days, something he said he’s never done before at any level.

“But it’s fine. It’s just another day for me,” he said.

It wasn’t. It put the Sox a game away from the ALCS. And he’ll get at least a day off.

“Yeah, he won’t be available tomorrow,” Cora said.

