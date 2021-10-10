But it should never have been this close, even with the Patriots’ injuries. The defense was abysmal, the offense continues to make mistakes, and the Patriots were lucky the Texans handed them the game with several mistakes of their own (kicking a punt into the back of their own player; attempting a 56-yard field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-4; and committing a roughing-the-passer penalty after stopping the Patriots on third-and-17).

▪ The Patriots deserve credit for pulling off the victory, coming back from a 22-9 deficit in the second half. Playing with a makeshift offensive line and down a couple running backs, they finished the game with three field goals and a touchdown, and held the Texans scoreless over the final 28 minutes.

The Patriots badly needed this win to end their three-game losing streak and get to 2-3. But they were lucky they were playing arguably the worst team in the NFL. If the Patriots play like this next Sunday against the Cowboys, they’re going to lose by 50.

▪ Why again did the Patriots trade away Stephon Gilmore for next to nothing? He wouldn’t have played against the Texans, but the game certainly displayed how thin the Patriots are in the secondary. Only missing one player — cornerback Jalen Mills — the Patriots were ripped to shreds by Davis Mills and the Texans’ offense. Mills, who had 87 yards and four interceptions last week at Buffalo, joined Russell Wilson as the only rookie quarterbacks to throw for three touchdowns against Bill Belichick’s defense. He finished 21-of-29 passing for 311 yards and a sparkling 141.7 passer rating.

The Patriots’ secondary settled down in the second half, but the Texans had no problem moving the ball against the Patriots’ man coverage. The Patriots clearly could have used Gilmore this season, if nothing else than to help with their depth.

▪ Joejuan Williams subbed in for Mills and was not great, getting burned by Chris Conley for 77 yards on two catches, including a 37-yard touchdown on a flea-flicker. And Chris Moore, called up from the practice squad before the game, had a career game, catching five passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. His previous career high was three catches for 48 yards.

▪ The Patriots’ running backs were supposed to be a strength, but they instead have been a detriment. The Patriots now have four lost fumbles this season, all by running backs — two by Damien Harris (both inside the red zone), and one each for J.J. Taylor and Rhamondre Stevenson. Belichick would normally bench Harris after fumbling on the 1-yard line, but he had no choice but to stick with Harris because James White is hurt and Taylor was inactive. Harris ran hard, but his fumble in the second quarter was an absolute momentum killer.

Sunday marked the third straight game the Patriots had multiple turnovers. The Patriots snapped their five-game losing streak when losing the turnover battle by two or more, but they aren’t good enough to keep overcoming these mistakes.

▪ The Patriots entered the day ranked 31st in the NFL in red zone touchdowns (just 36.8 percent of opportunities), and struggled again, converting just 2 of 5. Harris’s fumble was one thing, but the red zone play calling in the second half was really questionable. The Patriots got down to the 16-yard line, and Josh McDaniels called three straight screen passes that went nowhere. I realize it was hard to have much faith in the offensive line and passing game given all the backups that were playing, but McDaniels has to let Jones throw into the end zone more.

It seems McDaniels got the message, because on the Patriots’ next possession, Jones found Hunter Henry in the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown to tie the score.

▪ McDaniels was excellent witih play-action, however. Jones found Henry for 21 yards, Nelson Agholor for 20 and Jakobi Meyers for 24 yards in the second half, with the play-action helping them get wide open.

▪ The Patriots’ ragtag offensive line held up relatively well, considering they started four backups, including one (right tackle Yodny Cajuste) making his NFL debut. McDaniels smartly called a lot of screens to get the ball out of Jones’s hand quickly, and play-action to keep the Texans’ pass rushers from pinning their ears back. Jones (23-of-30 passing, 231 yards) didn’t have great numbers, but he was only sacked once on 30 pass plays.

▪ The Texans broke out all of their tricks, giving the impression Nick Caserio and all the ex-Patriots really wanted to beat their former team. The Texans went 3 for 3 on fourth down in the first half, scored on a 37-yard touchdown on a flea-flicker, then tried to bait the Patriots into an offside call by playing cat-and-mouse games on a punt (which ended up getting kicked into the back of a Texans player for 0 yards).

But the Texans got scared in the fourth quarter, opting for a 56-yard field goal attempt instead of going for it on fourth-and-4. The kick went wide right, the Patriots took over near midfield, and got a huge swing in momentum. The Texans seemed to forget the aggressiveness that helped them build a big lead.

▪ Matthew Judon continues to be an excellent free agent signing. He had two sacks within three plays inside the red zone in the first half to halt the Texans from running up the score. Judon now has 6½ sacks, the most in Patriots history through five games.

▪ At least Nick Folk is still money. He missed an extra point early in the game, but later hit two field goals from 52 yards, his longest makes since the 2015 season. Folk is now 12 of 13 this seasonr, with his only miss coming last week from 56 yards in the rain.

Kaimi Fairbairn, not so money. He kept the Patriots in the game by missing two extra points, a 56-yard field goal, and booting a kickoff out of bounds.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.