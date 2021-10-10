HOUSTON — Patriots running back Damien Harris exited Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans with a rib injury and did not return. The team had ruled him questionable.

Late in the fourth quarter, Harris rushed for eight yards to New England’s 45-yard line, but part of the run was called back because of a holding penalty on wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. As the Patriots moved back to their 41-yard line, Harris remained on the ground.

Multiple team staffers ran onto the field to tend to Harris, who stayed hunched over for an extended period of time before turning over to his back, where he remained on his back for several moments, as fellow running back Brandon Bolden knelt in support close by.