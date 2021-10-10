HOUSTON — Patriots running back Damien Harris exited Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans with a rib injury and did not return. The team had ruled him questionable.
Late in the fourth quarter, Harris rushed for eight yards to New England’s 45-yard line, but part of the run was called back because of a holding penalty on wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. As the Patriots moved back to their 41-yard line, Harris remained on the ground.
Multiple team staffers ran onto the field to tend to Harris, who stayed hunched over for an extended period of time before turning over to his back, where he remained on his back for several moments, as fellow running back Brandon Bolden knelt in support close by.
Other Patriots, including quarterback Mac Jones, center David Andrews, and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy also came over to check on Harris.
Harris was able to slowly walk off the field with the assistance of trainers and immediately visited the locker room. He appeared to be favoring the right side of his body.
Earlier in the game, Harris visited the blue medical tent and was considered questionable with a chest injury, though he returned to action. He finished with 58 rushing yards on 14 carries, including a wildcat touchdown and a fumble as he was crossing the goal line for a potential second score.
The Patriots also have rookie Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden at running back. J.J. Taylor is inactive.
