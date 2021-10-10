Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels posed for a photo with his younger brother Ben, who is in his first season as an assistant wide receivers coach for the Texans. Ben has bounced around staffs in the NFL and NCAA over the past 15 years, including a stint on his brother’s staff when Josh was head coach of the Denver Broncos.

HOUSTON — Plenty of friendly reunions took place on the field before Sunday afternoon’s Patriots-Texans game.

McDaniels also stopped to say hello to Jack Easterby, Houston’s executive vice president of football operations. Easterby, formerly New England’s character coach, has experienced quite the rise within the Texans organization, getting promoted after a season as executive vice president of team development.

Other pregame exchanges included a conversation between Patriots senior football advisor Matt Patricia and Texans senior advisor for football performance Romeo Crennel — both of whom have served as defensive coordinator in New England. Coach Bill Belichick and Crennel shared a chat and handshake as well.

New Texans general manager Nick Caserio chatted with his replacement Dave Ziegler, who was named director of Patriots player personnel this offseason after nine seasons in the scouting department. Owner Robert Kraft also spoke with Caserio.

Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross, who served as a Patriots scout for three seasons, made the rounds, too.

Pats inactives

Rhamondre Stevenson got back in the game Sunday. The rookie running back was active for the first time since fumbling in Week 1 against the Dolphins.

The fourth-round pick from Oklahoma enjoyed an excellent training camp and exhibition season and his development allowed the club to trade Sony Michel before the season started.

Running back J.J. Taylor, who had been active the last three weeks but had a costly fumble last week against the Buccaneers, was one of two game-day inactives for New England, along with tight end Devin Asiasi, who has yet to make his 2021 debut.

New England’s other inactives were previously declared out, including cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring), right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), linebacker Ronnie Perkins (ankle), and Shaun Wade (concussion).

The Patriots offensive line was patchworked for Sunday, with Trent Brown (calf) going on injured reserve and left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Mike Onwenu still on the Covid-19 reserve list.

Making his Patriots debut for the 2021 season was Jamie Collins, who re-signed with the team this week.

Collins was drafted by the Patriots in 2013. He was traded to the Browns in 2017 and returned to New England in 2019. He signed with the Lions in 2020 before his release last week, setting the stage for another reunion.

More on Collins’s contract

The Patriots got linebacker Collins back for next to nothing this week, signing him to a minimum contract that pro-rates to $836,111 for the rest of the season, per NFL Players Association records. The Lions, who released Collins after Week 3, gave him $7 million guaranteed before the season, and since it had offset language, their obligation is reduced only by the amount paid to him by the Patriots. Collins is set to be a free agent after the season.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com. Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin. Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.