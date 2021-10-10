HOUSTON – Rhamondre Stevenson got back in the game Sunday. The rookie running back is active for the first time since fumbling in Week 1 against the Dolphins.
The fourth-round pick from Oklahoma enjoyed an excellent training camp and exhibition season and his development allowed the club to trade Sony Michel before the season started.
Running back J.J. Taylor, who had been active the last three weeks but had a costly fumble last week against the Buccaneers, is one of two game-day inactives for New England, along with tight end Devin Asiasi, who has yet to make his 2021 debut.
New England’s other inactives were previously declared out, including cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring), right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), linebacker Ronnie Perkins (ankle), and Shaun Wade (concussion).
Advertisement
The Patriots offensive line is patchworked for Sunday, with Trent Brown (calf) going on injured reserve and left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Mike Onwenu still on the Covid-19 reserve list.
Making his Patriots debut for the 2021 season is Jamie Collins, who re-signed with the team this week.
Collins was drafted by the Patriots in 2013. He was traded to the Browns in 2017 and returned to New England in 2019. He signed with the Lions in 2020 before his release last week, setting the stage for another reunion.
Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.