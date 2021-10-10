HOUSTON – Rhamondre Stevenson got back in the game Sunday. The rookie running back is active for the first time since fumbling in Week 1 against the Dolphins.

The fourth-round pick from Oklahoma enjoyed an excellent training camp and exhibition season and his development allowed the club to trade Sony Michel before the season started.

Running back J.J. Taylor, who had been active the last three weeks but had a costly fumble last week against the Buccaneers, is one of two game-day inactives for New England, along with tight end Devin Asiasi, who has yet to make his 2021 debut.