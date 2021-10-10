After nearly beating Tom Brady and the Buccaneers next week, it looks like New England is going somewhere.

The Patriots and the Texans have the same record — 1-3 — but they’re two different teams.

The Patriots will take on the Texans at 1 p.m. on CBS. We’ll be offering live updates leading up to and during the game. Follow along

Can Pats cover the spread on the road? -- 11:57 a.m.

This game has held fairly steady over the course of the week from a betting line, with the Patriots as heavy favorites. The current consensus seems to be that New England is anywhere between a seven- to 10-point favorite, with an over/under of about 39. My initial feeling is the Patriots will cover, but with two rookie QBs (even with Mac Jones playing well last week against Tampa), I’d still bet the under.

A few other quick betting notes, from our friends at Odds Shark:

-The under is 11-1 in New England’s last 12 games.

-The total has gone under in 5 of New England’s last 5 games on the road.

-Houston is 1-8 straight up in its last nine games.

-New England is 8-4 against the spread in their last 12 games against Houston.

Old friends Burkhead, Amendola unavailable for Houston -- 11:49 a.m.

No Rex Burkhead, no Danny Amendola. And Marcus Cannon is on injured reserve. So much for a reunion with some old faces. (Funny thing was, given the Patriots’ current health issues, the three of them might have been able to find a spot in the New England lineup this afternoon if they were with the Pats.) Brandin Cooks and Kamu Grugier-Hill are among the ex-New Englanders in the Houston lineup this afternoon.

Rhamondre Stevenson among actives for Pats -- 11:35 a.m.

The following players have been listed as inactive by the Patriots for this week’s game against the Texans:

Cornerback Jalen Mills won’t play. The veteran has started the first four games of his career for the Patriots and has 12 tackles, but he’ll sit because of a hamstring issue. Jonathan Jones should see plenty of time in his absence. In a week where they dealt Stephon Gilmore and saw a pair of cornerbacks ruled out early in the week, it has been a rough few days for the New England defensive backs.

Tight end Devin Asiasi is a healthy scratch for the fifth consecutive week to open the season, which should mean plenty of work for veterans Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

Guard Shaq Mason, traditionally one of the sturdiest members of New England’s offensive line, was ruled out earlier in the week because of what the team is calling an abdomen issue. The Patriots have a few possibilities there, but will likely lean on Ted Karras and the recently promoted James Ferentz to try and shore up the interior of the offensive line.

Cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion) was also ruled out earlier in the week. Wade has struggled to see the field since he first arrived via a trade with the Ravens this summer, and so the Patriots are used to not having him in the lineup, at least to this point. With Wade and Mills out, Williams, who was a healthy scratch in Week 4 against the Bucs, will likely get plenty of run this afternoon against the Texans,

Rookie linebacker Ronnie Perkins (ankle) was limited in practice this week, and was downgraded earlier in the week. The youngster has yet to make his NFL debut, and as we’ve said before, he could be headed for a rookie redshirt season.

Running back J.J. Taylor is a healthy scratch for the Patriots. (Could be related to last week’s fumble against the Bucs.) This likely means some work for rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, who struggled in the opener against the Dolphins and has taken three straight healthy scratches since then. It could represent a big opportunity for the back out of Oklahoma — we’ll see if he can take advantage of the chance.

Interesting to see Jamie Collins jumping right back into the fray in his first week back in Foxborough. It’ll be interesting to see how much he plays in his return.

For the record, offensive tackle Trent Brown was placed on IR earlier this week with a calf injury, so he’ll be out for the foreseeable future.

Belichick texts Cora -- 11:30 a.m.

The fraternity of New England coaches is pretty tight -- Bill Belichick has been a big supporter of guys like Brad Stevens, Doc Rivers, Terry Francona and others over the years. Still, it’s pretty cool.

Predict the score -- 11:25 a.m.

Welcome back to football! It’s the Patriots and Texans this afternoon, live from NRG Stadium in Houston. Mac Jones and New England look to get back on track after last week’s narrow loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, while the Texans are eyeing their second win of the season. As usual, we’ll have it all from start to finish, including a pregame check-in from Houston, the latest betting information, inactive analysis, and the official Price Prediction. Put on a pot of coffee, because we’re about to kick off another wild day in Boston sports.

