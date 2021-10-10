New England (2-3) rallied despite playing with a patchwork offensive line, a depleted secondary, and a disastrous first half that featured another costly fumble and an inability to stop Houston on third and fourth downs.

The Patriots paid homage to the famous Boston endurance run by providing a Sunday preview, engineering a 15-play, 84-yard drive on their final possession, with Nick Folk providing the final push — a 21-yard field goal — to avoid heartbreak and beat the Texans, 25-22, at NRG Stadium.

HOUSTON — And you thought the marathon was on Monday.

It wasn’t until midway through the third quarter, when Lawrence Guy forced a blocked punt by pushing his way through the line of scrimmage and harried punter Cameron Johnston — who had been simulating a fake. The punter ricocheted his kick off teammate Terrence Brooks’s helmet. The ball bounced out of bounds for a net gain of zero yards.

From that point on the Texans, who had been having their way with in racing to a 22-9 lead, couldn’t get out of their own way as Mac Jones led the Patriots to 16 unanswered points.

“It was LG’s block … that’s what turned it around,’’ said Matt . “It was definitely LG, so congrats to that fly guy.’’

The final drive was a masterpiece by Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels, and Jones, with a large assist to Houston’s Maliek Collins, who was whistled for roughing the passer when he caught Jones under the chin with his helmet.

Jones was 4 for 5 on the march, which included some clutch catches by Hunter Henry (his best game as a Patriot), tough runs by rookie Rhamondre Stevenson (who made the most of his second chance), and a savvy run by Brandon Bolden (he showed spry legs and vision with a cutback 24-yard run that moved the Patriots into the red zone).

Oh, and the offensive line.

With four starters out, the backup grunts played starring roles, consistently opening holes deep in the heart of the Texans defense.

“We faced a lot of adversity this week and really proud of how we responded,’’ said center David Andrews, who was flanked on the left by James Ferentz and Justin Herron and on the right by Ted Karras and Yodny Cajuste. “Hats off to those guys and how much they prepared … And No. 10, man. He’s a tough son of a gun. Hats off to him, too.’’

Jones was cool as he commanded his first game-winning drive. He shook off a bloodied chin, spread the ball around, and made good decisions — the biggest of which was protecting the pigskin.

“The kid stands in there, he makes throws, he takes hits, he’s never negative … he’s positive, he’s ready to go, he has our back,” said Andrews.

Things couldn’t have started much worse for the Patriots, who gave up scores on all three of Houston’s first-half possessions, with rookie Davis Mills throwing for 202 yards and touchdowns to Antony Auclair (11yards) and Chris Moore (67 yards).

The Patriots matched the first TD on Damien Harris’s 1-yard wildcat run but just when it appeared they might take the lead, Harris fumbled at the goal line on the next drive.

Houston appeared poised to score another touchdown but a pair of Judon sacks forced a short Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal.

The Judon stops built some momentum as New England trimmed their deficit to 15-9 when Folk hit a 52-yarder before the break.

It was short-lived, however, as the Texans (1-4) picked Jones on the opening drive of the second half and needed just two plays to score when Mills took a flea-flicker pitch and hit a wide-open Chris Conley for a 37-yard touchdown and a 22-9 lead.

That’s when the defense decided it had enough and put the wraps on Mills and Co. the rest of the afternoon.

“They came out firing on all cylinders and it took us some time to put that fire out,’’ said Jamie Collins, who had a key sack on the Texans’ penultimate drive.

Faced with the 13-point deficit, the Patriots scored the next 16 points. Folk hit a pair of field goals (another 52-yarder and one from 32) and Jones hit Henry with a beautiful 13-yard TD on a corner route before Folk’s final chip shot did the trick.

After spreading the ball around all afternoon, Jones did what all good quarterbacks do. He spread the credit.

“It felt really good to win,’’ he said. “The offensive line did a great job and it all starts with them. They were doubted all week and there was this and that and all the noise around that. They came out and played really hard and they played together and think I only got hit one time the whole game, so big shout out to those guys.’’

Judon said the defense didn’t have time to dwell on their first-half shortcomings and instead focused their energy on turning the game — and their season — around.

“We’re not here to hang our heads, we’re not here to feel sorry for ourselves, we’re out here to win games,’’ he said. “You know, regardless of the score, or our record, we’re a really good football team and we’re going to make that clear in the upcoming weeks.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.