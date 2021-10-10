Eovaldi will try and stabilize things for a Sox rotation that had a tough go of it in Tampa. Eduardo Rodriguez and Chris Sale combined for just 2⅔ innings, but Boston escaped Florida with a split after the bats woke up on Friday night.

Nate Eovaldi gets the ball for Boston. He’s coming off a brilliant outing in the Wild Card Game, holding the Yankees to just one run in 5 ⅓ innings to bring the Red Sox into the ALDS.

The American League Division Series shifts to Fenway Park, where the Red Sox will look to take a lead in the best-of-five series against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen will throw for the Rays, making his second career postseason appearance. Rasmussen was acquired from the Brewers in May, and has been excellent since a move to the rotation in mid-August — he’s 3-0 with a 1.46 ERA in eight starts.

First pitch for Sunday’s game is at 4:07 p.m. The game is only being televised on MLB Network. You can listen on WEEI (93.7 FM in the Boston area).

Another come-from-behind win? — 2:50 p.m.

Boston led the majors with 47 come-from-behind victories during the regular season, and had another in Game 2. Tampa Bay ranked second with 46.

Should we expect more of the same today?

Red Sox and Rays lineups — 2:45 p.m.

RAYS (100-62): Lowe 2B, Franco SS, Meadows LF, Cruz DH, Choi 1B, Arozarena RF, Kiermaier CF, Zunino C, Wendle 3B

Pitching: RHP Drew Rasmussen (4-1, 2.84 ERA)

RED SOX (92-70): Schwarber 1B, Hernández CF, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Verdugo LF, Martinez DH, Renfroe RF, Plawecki C, Arroyo 2B

Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (11-9, 3.75 ERA)

Rays vs. Eovaldi: Arozarena 1-11, Brosseau 1-2, Choi 5-19, Cruz 2-14, Díaz 2-10, Franco 1-8, Kiermaier 3-13, Lowe 5-19, Lowe 1-1, Luplow 0-1, Margot 2-7, Meadows 7-21, Mejía 2-7, Phillips 0-2, Wendle 6-17, Zunino 1-9

Red Sox vs. Rasmussen: Araúz 1-3, Bogaerts 0-2, Cordero 0-1, Dalbec 0-1, Devers 2-7, Duran 0-3, Hernández 1-4, Martinez 2-9, Plawecki 0-2, Renfroe 1-6, Schwarber 1-6, Verdugo 3-6, Vázquez 2-5

Belichick texts Cora — 2:39 p.m.

Sox manager Alex Cora said he “finally” got a pre-game text from Patriots coach Bill Belichick last week.

“That’s like the highlight of the year,” Cora said on Sunday.

Today’s games — 2:30 p.m.

In addition to Sox-Rays, the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros are facing off in the other AL Division Series at 8:07 p.m. Here’s the full postseason schedule.

