So, has Folk spoken at the podium twice within the first five weeks previously in his 14-year NFL career?

Speaking at the podium after a game is typically reserved for coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Mac Jones, team leaders, and other key contributors. Folk has been tapped twice, first in Week 2, when he broke the franchise record for consecutive field goals made , and again Sunday, when he kicked the game-winning 21-yarder.

HOUSTON — After the Patriots’ come-from-behind victory over the Texans Sunday afternoon, kicker Nick Folk was asked whether he’s ever spoken at the podium twice within the first five weeks of season.

Advertisement

“Yes,” he said after a pensive pause. “In 2013.”

Then a member of the New York Jets, Folk made a 48-yard game-winning kick in Week 1 as well as a 43-yard game-winner in Week 5. He converted 91.7 percent of his field goals that year, which marked the best of his career … until he joined the Patriots.

Folk, who turns 37 in November, has had quite the resurgence since arriving in New England in 2019. Last year, he converted 92.9 percent of his field goals, including two game-winners. This year, he’s off to another strong start, having made 93.3 percent of his tries.

His lone miss, a potential game-winner from 56 yards, came last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Although there seemed to be a Kicking competition during training camp, with undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin initially making the 53-man roster, the Patriots turned to Folk in Week 1 — and his consistency has proved to be the right decision.

Through the first four weeks of the season, Folk tied for first in the league for most field goals (10) and attempts (11). He added to that total Sunday, knocking down all four of his attempts. Folk also set a season long, hitting from 52 yards twice.

Advertisement

“I got a great operation with [holder] Jake [Bailey] and [long snapper] Joe [Cardona],” Folk said. “They’re doing a fantastic job. They have since I’ve been here.”

As he did in Week 2, Folk deflected the credit and spread the praise around.

“It was a great team win,” he said. “Every phase played a big part in it. It was good to get back in the win column. Got to keep moving forward from here.”

While Folk obviously wants to connect on as many attempts as possible, he’s not one to ride the roller coaster of emotions after a make or a miss.

“You’re only as good as your next kick,” he said. “You just got to worry about the next one.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.