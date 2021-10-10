That initial meeting was postponed because of COVID protocols, and Melrose handed Stoneham a 29-7 loss April 23 to deny the Spartans a share of the Middlesex League Freedom title.

Like most football programs during Fall II, Stoneham could not engage in team lifts and had sporadic indoor practices as the Spartans prepared to face archrival Melrose in their season opener.

Strong play at the point of attack has helped fuel a 5-0 start for coach Bob Almeida and his Stoneham football team.

After several weeks of relatively normal workouts and practices, the Spartans exacted some revenge by stopping Melrose for a 14-13 victory Friday night to move to 5-0 this fall.

“That was probably our biggest win this season, because our senior class really doesn’t like Melrose,” Stoneham senior captain Pat MacNamara said. “It was our toughest game yet. Doesn’t matter what their record is, Melrose is always going to give you a fight.”

Advertisement

MacNamara had a first-hand look at the most pivotal play of the evening from his linebacker position.

The senior blitzed, and drew a holding flag on his assigned blocker, then turned to watch defensive tackle Peter Godfrey sprint to the edge and deny Melrose tailback Trevor Botto’s attempted 2-point conversion rush, preserving a 14-13 lead.

With the 6-foot-6-inch, 290-pound Godfrey and his fellow linemen paving the way, the Spartans were able to rush for 290 yards against the Red Raiders, and they ran out the final 4:50 of clock after denying Melrose the lead.

“Being able to run out the clock is the sign of a tough team, and a good team,” Stoneham coach Bob Almeida said.

While he admitted his offensive line has plenty of natural size, Almeida said the lack of limitations around team workouts this fall has helped that unit jell.

In addition to Godfrey, the Spartans line includes right guard Sal Asaro (6-3, 285), center JT Connell (6-2, 230), left tackle Jared Linehan (6-3, 265) and excellent senior tight ends in David Skutul (6-1, 190) and James Scally (6-0, 170). Anthony Bazzinotti and Donaldo Robelo rotate at left guard.

Advertisement

“We’ve got a really strong line,” said Connell, a senior captain. “And with our offense, our line really propels us. It’s up to us what we do. It’s awesome to play alongside these guys.”

Behind the line, fullback Marshall Albrecht has been paving the road for MacNamara, Jason Nutting, Jake Bruno, and Nick Baker.

Albrecht, a 5-11, 190-pound senior, is averaging more than 20 yards per carry, and 10 tackles per game as a linebacker. Albrecht made the most of his two carries Friday with 81 yards and Stoneham’s two touchdowns.

For Almeida, the improvement of seniors such as Albrecht points to the work his team put in this offseason.

“Having the meeting room and the locker room back — having things back to normal, it’s all been such a big help,” Almeida said. “We really benefit from the work we do in the weight room. And our kids, even if they’re not big, they’re very strong.”

Stoneham had dropped eight of its last 10 meetings with Melrose before Friday’s win, the last win coming in 2018, when the Spartans went on to capture the Division 6 Super Bowl.

In recent seasons, Melrose handled Stoneham with quarterback Brendan Fennell leading a strong team. But before that, Stoneham played the Red Raiders to a few photo finishes, and now the Spartans broke through.

“We’ve lost so many close games to Melrose,” said Almeida said. “They’ve kind of run roughshod over our league, but we’ve played them really tough. This year, we were able to get the win.”

Advertisement

Extra points

▪ Reviewing the Globe’s (unofficial) power ratings through Week 5, Franklin (5-0, 30.8082) is ranked first in Division 1, followed by St. John’s Prep (5-0, 25.0235), and Xaverian (4-1, 22.5410).

The other division leaders:

Division 2: Milford (5-0, 23.7736), Reading (5-0, 21.7367), Lincoln-Sudbury (4-0, 20.7920).

Division 3: Marblehead (5-0, 21.1527), Billerica (4-1, 17.5184), Plymouth South (15.4598)

Division 4: Duxbury (3-1, 22.9509), Scituate(4-1, 22.1509), Danvers (3-2, 18.8109).

Division 5: Bishop Fenwick (4-1, 15.1209), North Reading (5-0, 13.6854), Pentucket (4-1, 12.0368).

Division 6: Rockland (5-0, 17.7821), St. Mary’s (5-0, 17.3245), Stoneham (5-0, 14.3056).

Division 7: Northbridge (4-1, 12.3536), West Boylston (4-1, 11.3477), Wahconah (5-0, 10.5642).

Division 8: Hull (3-2, 4.033), Manchester Essex (5-0, 3.7279), Hoosac Valley (4-1, 3.2306).

Power rankings are calculated each day using a formula the Globe’s Jim Clark adapted for the MIAA from a common ranking algorithm that determines a team’s margin of victory (MoV) and strength of schedule (SoS). The MIAA is using ratings, which do not consider wins and losses, for seedings in the postseason tournament. The top 16 teams in each division qualify for the playoffs.

▪ Brooks is 0-3 in the Independent School League. But quarterback Michael Wolfendale is turning heads with his stellar play. In Saturday’s 49-27 defeat to Governor’s Academy, the 6-foot junior from Methuen threw for a program-record 420 yards.

Advertisement

Wolfendale extended plays with his legs and tossed two scores — a 30-yard touchdown to Gabe Fitzgerald and a 32-yard touchdown to Jackson Conners-McCarthy — along with a 5-yard keeper for a TD.

“He does a great job of keeping things alive when something might not be there right at first,” coach Pat Foley said. “He can move really well and does a great job in the pocket.”

Wolfendale reclassified to 2023 after a lost 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since taking over as the starter his sophomore season, he has grown as a player and a leader.

Athletic success runs in the family. His great-grandfather, Ralph, was a member of the prominent “Seven Blocks of Granite” at Fordham with Vince Lombardi. Wolfendale’s grandfather, Ralph, Jr., was a standout QB at Lawrence before playing for Purdue, and his father Ralph III was a state champion in indoor track for the Lancers.

“He takes football really seriously,” Foley said. “And I think that a lot of that obviously is how he grew up. It means a lot to him.”

▪ The last two undefeated teams in the Mayflower Athletic Conference, Blue Hills (4-0) and Old Colony (4-0), clash Friday at 7 p.m. in Rochester. Old Colony is playing its first full slate of Friday night games under lights installed during the Fall II season . . . Six other conferences still feature multiple undefeated teams: Boston City (East Boston 5-0, Latin Academy 4-0), Catholic (St. John’s Prep 5-0, Catholic Memorial 5-0), Hockomock (Milford 5-0, Franklin 5-0), Middlesex (Stoneham 5-0, Reading 5-0), Northeastern (Marblehead 5-0, Swampscott 5-0) and Tri-Valley (Ashland 5-0, Norton 4-0) . . . Reading coach John Fiore earned his 140th career win by beating Woburn, 26-17, and his quarterback, James Murphy, set the school’s career passing touchdown mark with his 46th, surpassing Drew Belcher.

Advertisement

▪ Abington legend Jim Kelliher is in lofty company after coaching his 500th game Friday night against South Shore rival Rockland. In his 48th season as head coach, the Green Wave alum stands behind only the late Bill Tighe (515, Wakefield/Malden/Lexington) and Northbridge’s Ken LaChapelle, now at 504 after Friday’s 28-20 overtime loss to Grafton, in state history. Kelliher was honored in a pregame ceremony involving former players and family members, as well as 98-year-old Walter Paster, his coach when he played for Abington in the 1960s. LaChapelle (379-119-6) is the career leader in wins. Kelliher is 294-198-8.

Craig Larson of the Globe staff, and correspondents Ethan Fuller and Brendan Kurie contributed to this story.