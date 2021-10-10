TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns as Antonio Brown became the fastest NFL player to 900 receptions and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled to a 45-17 rout of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Brady threw for more 400 yards with five touchdowns in the same game for the first time in his 22-year career.

Brown scored on receptions of 62 and 4 yards, joining Julio Jones, Jerry Rice, Torry Holt, and Andre Johnson as the only players in league history with 12,000 career receiving yards in fewer than 150 games. The 33-year-old receiver extended the NFL’s longest active streak with at least one catch to 141 consecutive games and also became the fastest to 900 career receptions on his first catch of the day.