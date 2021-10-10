fb-pixel Skip to main content

Christian Vázquez is Boston’s new October hero.

The Red Sox catcher launched the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the 13th inning into the Green Monster seats for a bomb of a home run and a walk-off win.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.

