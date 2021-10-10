In the southwestern Brazilian city of Toledo, you won’t find much vaccine skepticism. About 98% of eligible residents there have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to municipal officials.

Most received the vaccine offered by Pfizer, and this week the drugmaker said that presented an opportunity: Pfizer announced that it would fully vaccinate everyone in the city older than the age of 12 so it can carry out a study of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

The company will work with local health officials, a hospital, a university, and Brazil’s national vaccination program to monitor the transmission of the coronavirus in a “real-life scenario” after the whole population has been vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech serum, Pfizer said.