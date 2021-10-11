1. At long last, “Succession.” The nasty HBO show about nasty rich people doing nasty things is back for nine episodes after a long pandemic delay. It won an Emmy for best drama last year, but it is also a broad comedy about power and family, with scripts whose obscenity-filled wit rivals that of “Veep.” All the members of the Roy clan will be back, along with newcomers Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Hope Davis, Adrien Brody, and Alexander Skarsgård. The new season premieres Sunday.

2. On Wednesday, Hulu is premiering “Dopesick,” which promises to be an epic view of the opioid crisis. The eight-episode miniseries, based on Beth Macy’s book and adapted by Danny Strong, will look into a number of aspects of the crisis. The narrative includes pharmaceutical executives, DEA agents, and users. Barry Levinson directs, with a cast including Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever, Rosario Dawson, and Michael Stuhlbarg.