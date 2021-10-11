Sinema, 45, qualified for the Marathon and had been assigned a bib number, but there were no records of her participating in the race on the Boston Athletic Association’s runner tracker. E-mail messages sent to her office were not immediately returned Monday afternoon.

Protesters with the Green New Deal Network stood near the Marathon finish line on Boylston Street holding signs calling for Sinema to support the $3.5 trillion legislation that would expand the nation’s social safety net, increasing spending for health care, education, and the fight against climate change.

Activists from Arizona traveled to Massachusetts to confront Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who was registered to run in the Boston Marathon on Monday, about her refusal to support the Biden administration’s Build Back Better plan, but it was unclear whether the Arizona Democrat participated in the race.

On Friday, Sinema’s office denied a report by the New York Times that the senator is seeking to cut at least $100 billion from the Build Back Better plan that is earmarked for climate programs.

“Neither Senator Sinema nor our office have requested or demanded such cuts, nor have we ever heard of any such demands,” John LaBombard, Sinema’s director of communications, wrote on Twitter Friday, calling the Times’ report “flat wrong.”

The Sunrise Movement’s Tempe, Ariz., chapter and the Arizona Working Families Party shared photos on social media Monday showing protesters positioned on Boylston Street near the corner of Fairfield Street, holding a yellow banner with black letters that read, “Sinema: Be Brave. Fight For Us” and signs calling for, “Green Jobs Now!” and, “No Cuts to Climate, Care and Justice!”

Last week, the group said activists planned on “bird dogging” Sinema during the race to press her on the issue.

The Green New Deal Network said in a statement that for several months, “Sinema has been ignoring the calls of her constituents to support a bold BBB Act that would address climate change, support dignified care employment, ensure access to housing, and modernize transportation.”

Activists have been publicly confronting Sinema recently to pressure her into supporting the legislation. Earlier this month, immigration activists followed Sinema into a bathroom at Arizona State University, where she is a lecturer, and urged her to back the bill.

Democrats’ hopes for the bill to pass in the evenly split Senate hinge on votes by Sinema and Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, two moderates in the party who have withheld their support, saying the price needs to be reduced.

