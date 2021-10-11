A 4-year-old girl avoided serious injuries when the car she was riding in veered into the woods off Route 140 in Lakeville on Monday because she was restrained in a car seat, but the driver was ejected and taken to a hospital with significant injuries, the Lakeville Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to Route 140 southbound, just north of the County Street exit, for a single-car crash reported around 4:30 p.m., the department said in a statement shared on Facebook.

A woman who was passing by the scene had stopped to help the victims and was comforting the young girl while waiting for emergency responders to arrive, the department said.