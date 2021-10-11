A 4-year-old girl avoided serious injuries when the car she was riding in veered into the woods off Route 140 in Lakeville on Monday because she was restrained in a car seat, but the driver was ejected and taken to a hospital with significant injuries, the Lakeville Fire Department said.
Firefighters responded to Route 140 southbound, just north of the County Street exit, for a single-car crash reported around 4:30 p.m., the department said in a statement shared on Facebook.
A woman who was passing by the scene had stopped to help the victims and was comforting the young girl while waiting for emergency responders to arrive, the department said.
Advertisement
“The unknown woman cared for and comforted the young child until ambulance crews took over care,” the statement said. “The woman was able to calm the upset child and even had her smiling and laughing.”
The driver was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, and the girl was also taken to an area hospital, the fire department said.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.