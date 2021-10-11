Officers responded to a report of a person stabbed near 9 Virginia St. at about 6:40 p.m., police said in a statement .

The victim’s name was not released.

A man died Monday evening after he was found with an apparent stab wound in Dorchester, Boston police said.

The man was found suffering from an apparent stab wound and taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

The home at 9 Virginia St. is owned by Victory Programs, according to online city assessing records. Its ownership was first reported by Boston 25 News.

Victory Programs, which operates residential facilities for substance use recovery, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday night.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact detectives at 617-343-4470. Those who wish to do so anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

