A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Lowell Sunday night, and police are searching for a suspected vehicle.
Police found the man injured near the intersection of Dutton and Fletcher streets shortly after 7 p.m. and provided medical aid until he was taken to a local hospital, Lowell police said on Twitter.
Police are searching for a white or light-colored Nissan SUV in connection with the incident, the department said.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office is involved in the investigation, police said. A request for comment was sent to the DA’s office Monday afternoon.
LPD Investigating Motor Vehicle / Pedestrian Crash— Lowell PD (@LowellPD) October 11, 2021
The LPD Accident Reconstruction Unit and Criminal Investigations Bureau are investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred shortly after 7 PM this evening at Dutton St. at Fletcher St.
