A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Lowell Sunday night, and police are searching for a suspected vehicle.

Police found the man injured near the intersection of Dutton and Fletcher streets shortly after 7 p.m. and provided medical aid until he was taken to a local hospital, Lowell police said on Twitter.

Police are searching for a white or light-colored Nissan SUV in connection with the incident, the department said.