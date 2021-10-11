Marie Laure Depestre’s body was found by searchers around 1 p.m. off Mazzeo Drive in Randolph, said David Traub, a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey, in a statement. Depestre had issues with memory loss and had previously gone missing, Randolph police said Sunday.

An 86-year-old Randolph woman who wandered away from her home on Saturday was found dead in a swampy area less than two miles from her home Monday afternoon, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said.

Marie Laure Depestre was found dead Monday afternoon in a swampy area less than two miles from her home.

There are no signs of foul play in Depstre’s death, but the medical examiner will autopsy her body and confirm her cause of death, the statement said. Police had sought the public’s help in finding Depestre on Sunday.

Advertisement

“Although it did not lead to a positive outcome, law enforcement is grateful to members of the Boston media who disseminated information about Ms. Depestre being missing and in peril,” the DA’s statement said.





Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.