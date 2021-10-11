A 69-year-old New Hampshire man who drowned while diving with a group in Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday near Diamond Island was identified as Gene Parker, of Wakefield, NH, New Hampshire State Police said.
Parker was one of four divers in the area when he became unresponsive and was taken to the surface by a fellow diver, who called 911 around 10:16 a.m. Sunday, State Police said in a statement. A good samaritan and the other diver were unable to get Parker out of the water until marine patrol arrived.
First responders and Parker’s dive partner administered CPR while he was being taken to the shore, the statement said. Members of fire departments in the area assisted with resuscitation efforts but Parker died at the scene.
An autopsy is set to take place Monday afternoon, the statement said. His dive gear is also being examined.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.