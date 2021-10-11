A 69-year-old New Hampshire man who drowned while diving with a group in Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday near Diamond Island was identified as Gene Parker, of Wakefield, NH, New Hampshire State Police said.

Parker was one of four divers in the area when he became unresponsive and was taken to the surface by a fellow diver, who called 911 around 10:16 a.m. Sunday, State Police said in a statement. A good samaritan and the other diver were unable to get Parker out of the water until marine patrol arrived.