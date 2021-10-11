A pressure cooker was found in a rental car at Boston Logan International Airport on Monday morning, State Police said.
State Police responded to the Avis rental car center at Logan Airport around 7:35 a.m., said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.
Troopers from the bomb squad determined the pressure cooker contained nothing hazardous and did not pose a threat. The FBI assisted the State Police bomb squad and cleared the device, said Kristen Setera, an FBI spokeswoman.
The rental car had been returned to Avis Monday morning, and the person who rented it was not at the rental center, Procopio said. The person who returned the car “accidentally” left the pressure cooker behind before boarding a flight.
