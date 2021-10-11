A pressure cooker was found in a rental car at Boston Logan International Airport on Monday morning, State Police said.

State Police responded to the Avis rental car center at Logan Airport around 7:35 a.m., said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

Troopers from the bomb squad determined the pressure cooker contained nothing hazardous and did not pose a threat. The FBI assisted the State Police bomb squad and cleared the device, said Kristen Setera, an FBI spokeswoman.